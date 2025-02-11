NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.20.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.20.0  UFM Installation and Configuration

On This Page

UFM Installation and Configuration

UFM® software includes Server and Agent components. UFM Server software should be installed on a central management node. For optimal performance, and to minimize interference with other applications, it is recommended to use a dedicated server for UFM. The UFM Agent is an optional component and should be installed on fabric nodes. The UFM Agent should not be installed on the Management server.

The following sections provide step-by-step instructions for installing and activating the license file, installing the UFM server software, and installing the UFM Agent.

Prerequisites for UFM Server Software Installation

Please refer to Installation Notes for information on system prerequisites.

UFM Installation Steps

To install the UFM software:

  1. Download UFM Software and License File

  2. Install the UFM Server Software and Activate the Software License

  3. Perform initial configuration

  4. Run the UFM server software
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 11, 2025
content here