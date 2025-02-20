NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.20.1
Bug Fixes History

Ref. #

Description

Rev 6.19.6

N/A

Rev 6.19.0

4033094

Description: Resolved issue with the Fabric Analysis Report failure because the setDriverAndCapabilities() method expects 1 positional argument, but 2 were provided.

Keywords: Fabric Analysis Report, Failure, setDriverAndCapabilities()

Discovered in Release: 6.15.4-4

4032348

Description: Fixed issue with irrelevant threshold value for event the "Module Temperature High Threshold" Reached event (Unmanaged IB switches only).

Keywords: Threshold, Event, Module Temperature High Threshold

Discovered in Release: 6.15.2

4052978

Description: Fixed issue with UFM PKey programming failure with HTTP 413 error (Content Too Large).

Keywords: PKey Programming, Failure

Discovered in Release: 6.17.2

4061936

Description: Fixed issue with inability to delete PKeys prefixed with one or more 0's when added via resources/pkeys/add API.

Keywords: PKey, Deletion, resources/pkeys/add API

Discovered in Release: 6.18.0-5

4031555

Description: Fixed issue where the UFM webUI could only detect 7 out of 8 HCAs on the server after a reboot.

Keywords: WebUI, HCA, Reboot

Discovered in Release: 6.15.1-4

4095217

Description: Fixed issue causing UFM error (Unexpected exception) during object history updates.

Keywords: UFM Error, Unexpected Exception, History, Update

Discovered in Release: 6.18.0

Rev 6.18.0

4012915

Description: Fixed bug in SMTP configuration

Keywords: SMTP, Configuration

Discovered in Release: v6.17.1

3985023

Description: Fixed the issue where GUIDs could not be assigned to empty keys in the REST API

Keywords: REST API, GUID, Empty Keys

Discovered in Release: v6.17.2

3959780

Description: Fixed the issue with missing telemetry data on the dashboard after installing UFM Enterprise v6.17.1

Keywords: Telemetry, Data, Dashboard

Discovered in Release: v6.17.1

3912416

Description: Fixed the issue where the Web UI frequently exits after the admin password was changed

Keywords: WebUI, Exit, Password

Discovered in Release: v6.17.0

3881365

Description: Fixed the issue with the CloudX REST API malfunctioning when deleting a port associated with a PKey

Keywords: CloudX, REST API, PKey, Port

Discovered in Release: v6.15.2

Rev 6.17.0

3912416

Description: Fixed issue with the authentication server being repeatedly restarted by the UFM health check after the default admin password is changed

Keywords: Authentication, Server, Disable

Discovered in Release: v6.17.0

3863958

Description: Fixed issue where IB-IB go to INIT states due to failed UFM failover after enabling SHARP with PKeys

Keywords: SHARP, PKey, IB-IB Link, Failover

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

3850673

Description: Fixed issue where multiple ports go down simultaneously (link-downed counter increment)

Keywords: Ports, down, simultaneous

Discovered in Release: v6.15.1

3850217

Description: Fixed issues with ALM plugin (disabled handling topology changes and limited the number of trials of creating dynamic telemetry sessions by configurable variables)

Keywords: ALM Plugin

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

3826544

Description: Fixed node info discovery issue

Keywords: Node, Info, Discovery

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

3826069

Description: Fixed HCA port naming convention inconsistencies in UFM WebUI

Keywords: HCA port, Port name, WebUI

Discovered in Release: v6.15.2

3816196

Description: Fixed issue where UFM creates empty PKeys by UFM Rest API

Keywords: Empty, PKey, REST API

Discovered in Release: v6.15.2

3811475

Description: Fixed issue where UFM loggings REST API omits additional contents of the log when it spans over multiple lines

Keywords: UFM Loggings, REST API, Span over, Multiple Lines

Discovered in Release: v6.15.3

3803527

Description: Fixed issue with Create History REST API while collecting SM Logs Error

Keywords: Create History, SM Log Error

Discovered in Release: v6.15.3

3752196

Description: Fixed intermittent UFM REST API Failures

Keywords: UFM REST API, Failures

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

3864876

Description: Fixed issue with UFM events not appearing in remote syslog

Keywords: UFM Events, Remote syslog

Discovered in Release: v6.15.1

3809574:

Description: Fixed WebUI issues in the "Power" column

Keywords: WebUI, Power

Discovered in Release: v6.16.0

3766079

Description: Fixed issue with UFM not showing SSH user/pass tab

Keywords: SSH, User/Pass Tab

Discovered in Release: v6.15.0

3916656

Description: Fixed issue with releasing lock without acquiring when handling MC join requests from unknown source.

Keywords: MC, lock

Discovered in Release: v6.17.0
