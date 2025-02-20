Bug Fixes History

Description: Resolved issue with the Fabric Analysis Report failure because the setDriverAndCapabilities() method expects 1 positional argument, but 2 were provided.

Description: Fixed issue with irrelevant threshold value for event the "Module Temperature High Threshold" Reached event (Unmanaged IB switches only).

Description: Fixed issue with UFM PKey programming failure with HTTP 413 error (Content Too Large).

Description: Fixed issue with inability to delete PKeys prefixed with one or more 0's when added via resources/pkeys/add API.

4031555