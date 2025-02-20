Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
4255774
Description: Fixed issue with inability to retrieve HDR and NDR switch temperature.
Keywords: Temperature, Switch
Discovered in Release: v6.18.0-5
4244365
Description: Fixed issue with
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: v6.19.5
4180474
Description: Fixed the issue where missing (not presented) fan was not generating a warning in UFM.
Keywords: Fan, Failure, Warning
Discovered in Release: v6.16.0
For HA related bug fixes, refer to UFM High-Availability Release Notes v5.8.0.