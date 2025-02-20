Installing UFM on Docker Container - Standalone Mode
Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example:
/tmp/license_file/
Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib1:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ -v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install \ --fabric-interface ib1
Reload systemd:
systemctl daemon-reload
To Start UFM Enterprise service run:
systemctl start ufm-enterprise
Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example:
/tmp/license_file/
Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib0:
sudo -u ufmadm podman run -it --rm --name=ufm_installer \ -v /run/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /opt/ufm/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/systemd:/etc/systemd_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install \ --fabric-
interfaceib0 \ --mgmt-
interfaceenp1s0 \ --rootless \ --plugin-path /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \ --ufm-user ufmadm \ --ufm-group ufmadm \ --local-certs-dir /ufm_certs
Reload systemd on the host:
systemctl daemon-reload
To start UFM Enterprise service on the host, run:
systemctl start ufm-enterprise