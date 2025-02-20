Manage Users

By default and upon every UFM deployment, the admin user (System Admin) is generated to allow initial access to the UFM.

A user with system Administration rights can manage other users' accounts, including the creation, deletion, and modification of accounts.

To edit existing user accounts, right-click the account from the list of user accounts and perform the desired action (Change Password/Remove).

Click the “New” button. Fill in the required fields in the dialog box.

Right-click the account from the list of user accounts and perform the desired action (Change Password/Remove).