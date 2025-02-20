Ports Window

Provides a list of all ports in UFM.

Note Important: For InfiniBand network devices that support port labels (e.g., XDR, NDR switches, HCAs of type ConnectX-6 or later), the port dname will include port labels (e.g., "dname": "1/3/1" ). For other types, only the port number will be displayed.

The table can be filtered by port state. The filter contains two options:

Active – only active ports

All – all ports

When right-clicking one of the available ports, the following actions appear: