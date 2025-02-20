NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.20.1
UFM Events Fluent Streaming (EFS) Plugin

Overview

EFS plugin is a self-contained Docker container with REST API support managed by UFM. EFS plugin extracts the UFM events from UFM Syslog and streams them to a remote FluentD destination. It also has the option to duplicate current UFM Syslog messages and forward them to a remote Syslog destination. As a fabric manager, it will be useful to collect the UFM Enterprise events/logs, stream them to the destination endpoint and monitor them.

Deployment

The following are the ways EFS plugin can be deployed:

  1. On UFM Appliance

  2. On UFM Software

For detailed instructions on how to deploy EFS plugin, refer to UFM Event Stream to FluentBit endpoint (EFS).

Authentication

The following authentication types are supported:

  • basic (/ufmRest)

  • client (/ufmRestV2)

  • token (/ufmRestV3)

Rest API

The following REST APIs are supported:

  • PUT /plugin/efs/conf

  • GET /plugin/efs/conf

For detailed information on how to interact with EFS plugin, refer to the NVIDIA UFM Enterprise > Rest API > EFS Plugin REST API.
