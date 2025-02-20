To deploy UFM plugins, download the plugin image location from the Docker Hub or NLP. Refer to the table below for the image location per plugin.

The plugins can be deployed either via the WebUI or the UFM management script.

To deploy the UFM plugin via WebUI, perform the following:

Load the downloaded image onto the UFM server. This can be done either by using the UFM GUI by navigating to the Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following instructions: Log in to the UFM server terminal. Run: Copy Copied! docker load -I <path_to_image> Via the WebUI: After successfully loading the plugin image, the plugin should become visible in the plugin management table within the UFM GUI. To initiate the plugin’s execution, simply right-click on the respective in the table.

To deploy the UFM plugin via the Management Script, refer to UFM Plugins Management.