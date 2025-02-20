On This Page
UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin
The UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin facilitates managed telemetry in high availability mode, enhancing the performance of UFM Telemetry operations.
Under the governance of UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM), multiple UFM Telemetry Instances (TIs) are executed on one or more machines, with each TI responsible for collecting a specific portion of the cluster fabric.
Key functionalities managed by UTM include:
Monitoring TI statuses: down, initializing, running, paused
Execution of TI management commands: add, remove, pause, start, restart
Fabric partitioning based on TI health and fabric changes
Assigning fabric segments to TIs
Verification of telemetry coverage across the cluster
The UTM plugin is designed to operate either as a UFM plugin or in standalone mode.
UTM plugin mode is deployed via UFM UI. Telemetry instances might be deployed by UFM or manually by deployment scripts.
Standalone mode deploys the whole setup (UTM, host TI list, switch telemetry image) with the deployment scripts.
As a first step, get the UTM image. If it runs in UFM mode, upload it to the UFM machine.
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-utm
UFM Plugin Mode
The UTM plugin can be added either via the Command Line Interface or Web-UI.
CLI Deployment
To add the plugin, run:
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p utm
To remove the plugin, run:
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh remove -p utm
Web-UI Deployment
Navigate to the UFM web UI and click on
Settingsin the left panel.
Go to the "Plugin Management" tab.
Right-click on the UTM plugin row and select "Add."
Go to the option on the left called "Telemetry Status" to see the UTM UI page.
Operate with several options:
The default UFM TIs. Depending on UFM configuration, TIs might run in legacy mode or within UTM.
Start telemetry instances manually using UTM deployment scripts. See section "Manual Deployment".
To stop the UTM plugin, go to "Plugin Management", right-click on the UTM plugin line and click on
disable.
If non-default UFM credentials are used, UTM may fail to access the UFM REST API. To resolve this, configure the
ufm section of the
utm_config.ini file with
ufm_user= and
ufm_pass= to restore the connection between UTM and UFM.
Default UFM Telemetry Monitoring in Legacy Mode
UFM Telemetry has high and low-frequency (Primary and Secondary, respectively) TIs that are running by default.
To enable meaningful monitoring:
Set
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SHOW_STATISTICS=1in the config files:
/opt/ufm/files/conf/telemetry_defaults/launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini /opt/ufm/files/conf/secondary_telemetry_defaults/launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini
Restart telemetry instances with the new config. If UFM Enterprise runs as a docker container, this command should be executed inside the container.
/etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_restart
Give TIs some time to update performance metrics. The time depends on the update interval of default TIs.
Default UFM Telemetry instances in UTM
If legacy mode is disabled in UFM configuration, UTM will run Primary and Secondary telemetries automatically.
Manual Deployment
Additional telemetry instances for UFM plugin mode or the whole standalone setup (UTM and TIs) are deployed using UTM Deployment scripts.
UTM Deployment Scripts
Get deployment scripts and examples by mounting the local folder
UTM_DEPLOYMENT_SCRIPTS (
/tmp/utm_deployment_scripts in this example) and running
get_deployment_scripts.sh :
$ export UTM_DEPLOYMENT_SCRIPTS=/tmp/utm_deployment_scripts
$ docker run -v
"$UTM_DEPLOYMENT_SCRIPTS:/deployment_scripts" --rm --name utm-deployment-scripts -ti mellanox/ufm-plugin-utm:latest /bin/sh /get_deployment_scripts.sh
The content of the script folder consists of:
Examples- Contains run/stop scripts for both standalone and UFM plugin modes. Each example script is an example of actual deployment script usage.
hostlist.txt- Specifies the hosts, ports, and HCAs for TIs to be deployed
Scripts- Contains actual deployment scripts. Entry-point script
deploy_managed_telemetry.shtriggers the rest two scripts, depending on input arguments.
$ cd $UTM_DEPLOYMENT_SCRIPTS $ tree . ├── examples │ ├── run_standalone.sh │ ├── run_with_plugin.sh │ ├── stop_standalone.sh │ └── stop_with_plugin.sh ├── hostlist.txt ├── README.md └── scripts ├── deploy_bringup.sh ├── deploy_managed_telemetry.sh └── deploy_ufm_telemetry.sh
All example/deployment scripts should run from the
UTM_DEPLOYMENT_SCRIPTS folder.
Hostlist File
Please note the following:
The
hostlist.txtfile should be set before running any script.
The hostname and port will be used for communication and HCA for telemetry collection.
UTM only supports a single fabric for managed TIs, even if different HCAs on the same machine are connected to different fabrics.
Both local and remote hosts are supported for TI deployments.
$ cat hostlist.txt
# List lines in the following format:
# host:port:hca
#
# where:
# - host is IP or hostname. Use localhost or
127.0.
0.1
for local deployment
# - port to run telemetry on.
# - hca is the target host device from which telemetry collects. Run `ssh $host ibstat`
# to find the active device on the target host.
localhost:
8123:mlx5_0
localhost:
8124:mlx5_0
Main Deployment Script
For a more customizable setup beyond what the example scripts offer, users have the option to manually run
./scripts/deploy_managed_telemetry.sh. This primary deployment script can deploy multiple TIs and optionally UTM as well.
Use
deploy_managed_telemetry.sh --help to get help.
./deploy_managed_telemetry.sh --help
./deploy_managed_telemetry.sh options: mandatory:
mandatory:
--hostlist-file= Path to a file that lists hostname:port:hca lines
mandatory run options (use only one at the same time):
-r, --run Deploy and run managed telemetry setup
-s, --stop Stop all processes and cleanup
mandatory telemetry deployment options (use only one at the same time):
-t=, --ufmt-image= UFM telemetry docker image or tgz/tar.gz-image
or:
--bringup-
package= Bringup tar.gz
package
optional:
-m=, --utm-image= UTM docker image or tgz/tar.gz-image. Runs UTM only
if it is set. Configures UTM according hostlist file
--utm-as-plugin=
if UTM runs as a plugin, set
this flag
-d=, --data-root= Root directory
for run data | Default:
'/tmp/managed_telemetry/'
--
switch-telem-image= Switch telemetry image (tar.gz-file or docker image). UTM will be able to deploy it to managed switches
if set
--common-data-dir= Common data folder
for TIs
-h, --help Print
this message
Start TIs for UFM Plugin Mode:
Prepare TI setup using
utm_deployment_scriptsexample scripts:
Change directory:
cd $UTM_DEPLOYMENT_SCRIPTS
Open and configure
hostlist.txt
Deploy and run TIs according to
hostlist.txtand set these TIs to be monitored by UTM:
sudo ./examples/run_with_plugin.sh
To stop and cleanup TIs setup and unset TIs to be monitored by UTM:
sudo ./examples/stop_with_plugin.shNote
This script does not stop UTM plugin!
Standalone Mode
In standalone mode, UTM periodically tracks fabric changes by itself and does not require UFM Enterprise.
Deploy via example scripts:
Change directory
cd $UTM_DEPLOYMENT_SCRIPTS
Open and configure
hostlist.txt
Deploy and run TIs according to
hostlist.txtand run UTM:
sudo ./examples/run_standalone.sh
To stop and cleanup TIs setup and UTM, run:
sudo ./examples/stop_standalone.sh
Deployment without Scripts
This section provides detailed instructions for manually deploying UTM and managed TIs to ensure coverage of all potential corner cases where the convenience script may not be effective.
UTM Deployment
UTM can be started with two docker run commands.
Set
utm_config,
utm_data,
utm_log, and
utm_imagevariables.
Initialize UTM config:
Initialize UTM
docker run -
v$utm_config:/config \ -
v$utm_data:/data \ --
rm--name utm-init \ --device=/dev/infiniband/ \ $utm_image /init.sh
Run UTM
Run UTM
docker run -d --net=host \ --security-opt seccomp=unconfined --cap-add=SYS_ADMIN \ --device=/dev/infiniband/ \ -
v$utm_config:/config \ -
v$utm_data:/data \ -
v$utm_log:/log \ --
rm--name utm $utm_image
Managed/Standalone TIs Manual Deployment
TI can be represented either as a UFM Telemetry docker container or as a UFM Telemetry bring-up package.
To run the docker container in managed mode,
launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini should have the following flags enabled:
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SHOW_STATISTICS=
1
plugin_env_UFM_TELEMETRY_MANAGED_MODE=
1
To run UFM Telemetry with Distributed Telemetry, enable its receiver and specify
HCA to work on:
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_RUN_DT_RECEIVER=
1
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DT_RECEIVER_HCA=$HCA
To run bringup in managed mode, create
enable_managed.ini file with the same flags and use
custom_config option of
collection_start:
collection_start custom_config=./enable_managed.ini
UTM Configuration File
The UTM configuration file
utm_config.ini is placed under the configuration folder (which is referred to as
UTM_CONFIG later on this document).
In the case of UFM plugin mode,
UTM_CONFIG
= /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/utm/.
In the case of standalone mode, the default value is
UTM_CONFIG =/tmp/managed_telemetry/utm/config and can be changed via
--data-root argument of deployment script.
When changes are made to the configuration file, UTM initiates a restart of its main process to apply the updated configuration.
Users may wish to adjust timeout and update rate configurations based on their specific setups. However, it is important to note that the remaining configurations are tailored to enable UTM to function as a UFM plugin and should not be modified.
Distributed Telemetry
To enable distributed telemetry set
dt_enable=1 in the corresponding section.
Distributed Telemetry requires Switch Telemetry docker image tagged as
switch-telemetry:{version} and placed under
$UTM_CONFIG/telem_files/ as
switch-telemetry_{version}.tar.gz
UTM scans this file at its start.
Example deployment scripts handle it for both UFM plugin and standalone modes.
For more details refer to NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation→ Distributed Telemetry - Switch Telemetry Agent
To access the GUI within the UFM web UI, navigate to the Telemetry status section in the left panel.
The UI is accessible whether it is running as a part of UFM Enterprise or standalone via the endpoint:
http://127.0.0.1:8888/files/index.html.
The GUI comprises several zones:
The top pane displays general information and provides options to add a server name/IP and port for monitoring. Users can set the GUI refresh interval in the top right corner.
The middle panes showcase TI groups, with the default group being basic. Unmanaged (standalone) TIs can be monitored and are placed in the "Unmanaged" group.
Each group pane presents monitoring information for each TI.
The bottom pane exhibits system events. Utilize the bottom right menu to navigate through the events history.
TI Management
In managed mode, UTM can dispatch commands to TIs. By right-clicking on the TI line, users can:
Pause a currently running TI. This action redistributes fabric sharding among the active TIs.
Resume a paused TI.
Exclude a TI from monitoring. Although the TI remains on the machine, it enters a paused state and is removed from its group. It's important to note that empty TI groups are automatically removed.
Telemetry Status Fields
The table below lists each column of a Telemetry Group panel:
Field Name
Description
URL
TI URL in format
Mode
standalone or managed / platform
DT receiver
With or without a Distributed Telemetry receiver. If 0, cannot receive DT data from a switch TI
Status
Down, Running, Initializing, Paused, or Restarting
Uptime
TI uptime in human-readable format
Collected host/switch ports
Ports collected from the host/switch.
By default data that did not change from the last sample is not being re-exported.
Such data is shown in the host part ad +num_old_ports.
In the screenshot above. first TI of the "unmanaged" group sampled 0 new data samples and found 35 old ones.
Nothing is being sampled from Distributed Telemetry, because this TI runs without DT receiver. The resulting format is:
Configured host/switch ports
Ports configured to be sampled from a host and corresponding switches in total.
For more details refer to Distributed Telemetry documentation.
Enabled/discovered ports
Enabled and discovered ports of the Fabric.
Iteration time
Total iteration time of UFM Telemetry data collection
Export time
Export time in the last iteration of UFM Telemetry data collection. Included to
Port counters time
Time spent only on port counters telemetry collection. Included to
Ports/sec
Speed of new port counters data collection during the last iteration of UFM Telemetry.
All the GUI features including TI management and monitoring can be accessed via REST API.
Accessing UTM API Commands Based on Operating Mode
The method to access UTM API commands varies depending on the mode:
In UFM Plugin Mode: Use the UFM REST API proxy:
curl -s -k https:
//{UFM_HOST_IP}/ufmRest/plugin/utm/{COMMAND} -u {user}:{pass}
In Standalone Mode: Access the UTM HTTPS endpoint on the default port
8888:
curl -s -k https:
//{UTM_HOST_API}:8888/{COMMAND}
Command List
For simplicity, the following commands are provided for standalone mode.
Get the list of supported user endpoints:
Standalone UTM help
curl -s -k https://127.0.0.1:8888/help
Get the status of the monitored TIs in JSON format:
Standalone UTM help
curl -k https://127.0.0.1:8888/status
Add TI http://127.0.0.1:8123 to the
my_groupmonitoring group:
Standalone UTM help
curl -k
'https://127.0.0.1:8888/add_server?url=http://127.0.0.1:8123&group=my_group'
Add TI http://127.0.0.1:8123 to
defaultmonitoring group:
Standalone UTM help
curl -k https://127.0.0.1:8888/add_server?url=http://127.0.0.1:8123
Remove TI from monitoring (running TI will be paused):
Standalone UTM help
curl -k https://127.0.0.1:8888/remove_server?url=http://127.0.0.1:8123
Pause running TI:
Standalone UTM help
curl -k https://127.0.0.1:8888/pause_server?url=http://127.0.0.1:8123
Resume paused TI:
Standalone UTM help
curl -k https://127.0.0.1:8888/start_server?url=http://127.0.0.1:8123