Upgrading UFM on Docker Container
Upgrade the UFM container based on the existing UFM configuration files that are mounted on the server. It is important to use that same directory as a volume for the UFM installation command.
In the below example /opt/ufm_files is used.
Stop the UFM Enterprise service. Run:
systemctl stop ufm-enterprise
Remove the existing docker image. Run:
docker rmi mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Load the new UFM Enterprise docker image. Run:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Run the docker upgrade command:
docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \ -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest --upgrade
Reload system manager configuration:
systemctl daemon-reload
Start UFM Enterprise service:
systemctl start ufm-enterprise
As of UFM version 6.14.0, UFM upgrade on HA supports in-service upgrade, meaning UFM can continue running during the steps of the upgrade, and there is no need to stop UFM before the upgrade (although this is also supported).
Upgrading the UFM Enterprise Package
Remove the old docker image from the Standby server. Run:
Stand-by# docker rmi mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest
Pull the new UFM Enterprise docker image on the Standby server. Run:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latestNote
At this stage, the UFM container has been updated with the latest code. The UFM data, however, will be updated during the next UFM run.
Perform a failover to start UFM on the upgraded node. On the Master node, run:
ufm_ha_cluster failoverNote
When UFM starts, it will automatically update the UFM configuration.
Repeat steps 1-2 on the un-upgraded node (previous Master node).
Upgrading the UFM HA Package
On both servers, download and extract the latest UFM HA package. Run:
wget https:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ufm/ufm_ha/5.8.0/ufm_ha_5.8.0-4.tgz
For sha256:
wget https:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/ufm/ufm_ha/5.8.0/ufm_ha_5.8.0-4.sha256
On both the Master and Standby servers, execute the upgrade command from within the extracted HA package. Ensure you run it first on the Standby server, then on the Master server:
./install.sh --upgrade
Run the following command to verify that the UFM HA cluster is up and running:
ufm_ha_cluster status