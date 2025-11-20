Appendix – UFM AI Mode

Starting with UFM Enterprise v6.21.0, UFM is optimized by default to enhance AI workload performance through the SM configuration.

To disable AI mode in UFM:

Set fabric_mode_profile to none . Signal the SM to apply the updated configuration. Copy Copied! #Fabric Mode feature #Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use. #If set to none, feature is disabled, and SM will not change current #device configuration fabric_mode_profile ai_mode

The Fabric Mode policy file is located at: