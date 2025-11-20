Appendix – UFM AI Mode
Starting with UFM Enterprise v6.21.0, UFM is optimized by default to enhance AI workload performance through the SM configuration.
To disable AI mode in UFM:
Set
fabric_mode_profileto
none.
Signal the SM to apply the updated configuration.
#Fabric Mode feature #Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use. #If set to none, feature is disabled, and SM will not change current #device configuration fabric_mode_profile ai_mode
The Fabric Mode policy file is located at:
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fabric-mode-policy.conf