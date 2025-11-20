On This Page
- Complete UFM Docker Root Installation Steps with Infra Mode and NFS/Shared Storage
- Prerequisites
- Architecture Overview
- Installation Steps
UFM Docker Root Infra Mode Installation Steps with NFS
This document provides installation steps for UFM-Enterprise running in Docker root mode with UFM infra support and NFS or shared storage. The configuration uses versioned directories and soft links to enable seamless upgrades.
Docker installed and running
NFS or shared storage must be mounted at
/opt/ufm/shared_files
UFM and FAST-API tar files available
Root or sudo privileges
rsync
Redis - if using an external Redis
NFS Mount Point:
/opt/ufm/shared_files- Main shared storage location
Version Directory:
/opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-<version>- Version-specific directory
Soft Link:
/opt/ufm/files→
/opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-<version>- Points to current version
UFM Mode: Docker root + UFM infra (creates two services: ufm-enterprise.service and ufm-infra.service)
Create UFM Base Directory
mkdir -p /opt/ufm<p></p>mkdir -p /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data
Load UFM Image and Extract Version
# Define the UFM image file path<p></p>UFM_IMAGE_FILE="<path to ufm*-docker.img.gz>"<p></p><p></p># Extract UFM version from filename (e.g., ufm_6.22.0-7.ubuntu24.x86_64-docker.img.gz -> 6_22_0_7)<p></p>UFM_VERSION=$(basename "$UFM_IMAGE_FILE" | sed 's/ufm_\([0-9][^.]*\.[^.]*\.[^.]*-[^.]*\)\.ubuntu.*/\1/' | tr '.-' '_')<p></p>echo "UFM Version: $UFM_VERSION"<p></p><p></p># Load the UFM image<p></p>docker load -i "$UFM_IMAGE_FILE"
Create Version-Specific Directory and Soft Link
# Create version-specific directory in shared storage<p></p>mkdir -p /opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-${UFM_VERSION}<p></p><p></p># Remove existing files link if it exists<p></p>rm -f /opt/ufm/files<p></p><p></p># Create soft link to version-specific directory<p></p>ln -s /opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-${UFM_VERSION} /opt/ufm/files<p></p><p></p># Verify the soft link<p></p>ls -la /opt/ufm/files
Run UFM Installer
docker run --name=ufm_installer --rm \<p></p> -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \<p></p> -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \<p></p> -v [LICENSE_DIRECTORY]:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \<p></p> mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \<p></p> --install \<p></p> --fabric-interface ib0 \<p></p> --ufm-infra
Note: Replace
ib0 with your actual InfiniBand interface name, if it is not the default ib0. Note: - All other UFM install flags are supported and can be added to the command.
Load Redis Image
Load the given Redis image (in case you are not using external Redis) docker load -i ""
Load Fast API Plugin Image
# Define the Fast API plugin image file path<p></p>FAST_API_IMAGE="<PATH TO FAST API.img.gz file>"<p></p><p></p># Load the Fast API plugin image<p></p>docker load -i "$FAST_API_IMAGE"<p></p><p></p># Extract Fast API version from Docker image tag (exclude latest tag)<p></p>FAST_API_VERSION=$(docker images --format "{{.Repository}}:{{.Tag}}" | grep "mellanox/ufm-plugin-fast_api" | grep -v ":latest" | head -1 | cut -d':' -f2)<p></p>echo "Fast API Version: $FAST_API_VERSION"
Install Fast API Plugin
docker run --hostname $HOSTNAME --rm --name=ufm_plugin_mgmt --entrypoint="" \<p></p> -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/files:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files \<p></p> -v /dev/log:/dev/log \<p></p> -v /sys/fs/cgroup:/sys/fs/cgroup:ro \<p></p> -v /lib/modules:/lib/modules:ro \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \<p></p> -e UFM_CONTEXT=ufm-infra \<p></p> mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \<p></p> /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p fast_api -t ${FAST_API_VERSION} -c ufm-infra
Reload systemd and Start Services (if not running HA)
# Reload systemd daemon<p></p>systemctl daemon-reload<p></p><p></p># Start UFM infra service (starts first)<p></p>systemctl start ufm-infra<p></p>systemctl start ufm-enterprise