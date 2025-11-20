UFM Docker Root Infra Mode Installation Steps with NFS

mkdir -p /opt/ufm<p></p>mkdir -p /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data

# Define the UFM image file path<p></p>UFM_IMAGE_FILE="<path to ufm*-docker.img.gz>"<p></p><p></p># Extract UFM version from filename (e.g., ufm_6.22.0-7.ubuntu24.x86_64-docker.img.gz -> 6_22_0_7)<p></p>UFM_VERSION=$(basename "$UFM_IMAGE_FILE" | sed 's/ufm_\([0-9][^.]*\.[^.]*\.[^.]*-[^.]*\)\.ubuntu.*/\1/' | tr '.-' '_')<p></p>echo "UFM Version: $UFM_VERSION"<p></p><p></p># Load the UFM image<p></p>docker load -i "$UFM_IMAGE_FILE"

# Create version-specific directory in shared storage<p></p>mkdir -p /opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-${UFM_VERSION}<p></p><p></p># Remove existing files link if it exists<p></p>rm -f /opt/ufm/files<p></p><p></p># Create soft link to version-specific directory<p></p>ln -s /opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-${UFM_VERSION} /opt/ufm/files<p></p><p></p># Verify the soft link<p></p>ls -la /opt/ufm/files

docker run --name=ufm_installer --rm \<p></p> -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \<p></p> -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \<p></p> -v [LICENSE_DIRECTORY]:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \<p></p> mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \<p></p> --install \<p></p> --fabric-interface ib0 \<p></p> --ufm-infra

Note: Replace ib0 with your actual InfiniBand interface name, if it is not the default ib0. Note: - All other UFM install flags are supported and can be added to the command.

Load the given Redis image (in case you are not using external Redis) docker load -i ""

# Define the Fast API plugin image file path<p></p>FAST_API_IMAGE="<PATH TO FAST API.img.gz file>"<p></p><p></p># Load the Fast API plugin image<p></p>docker load -i "$FAST_API_IMAGE"<p></p><p></p># Extract Fast API version from Docker image tag (exclude latest tag)<p></p>FAST_API_VERSION=$(docker images --format "{{.Repository}}:{{.Tag}}" | grep "mellanox/ufm-plugin-fast_api" | grep -v ":latest" | head -1 | cut -d':' -f2)<p></p>echo "Fast API Version: $FAST_API_VERSION"

docker run --hostname $HOSTNAME --rm --name=ufm_plugin_mgmt --entrypoint="" \<p></p> -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/files:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files \<p></p> -v /dev/log:/dev/log \<p></p> -v /sys/fs/cgroup:/sys/fs/cgroup:ro \<p></p> -v /lib/modules:/lib/modules:ro \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \<p></p> -e UFM_CONTEXT=ufm-infra \<p></p> mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \<p></p> /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p fast_api -t ${FAST_API_VERSION} -c ufm-infra