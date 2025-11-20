NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.21.0
UFM Docker Root Infra Mode Installation Steps with NFS

Complete UFM Docker Root Installation Steps with Infra Mode and NFS/Shared Storage

This document provides installation steps for UFM-Enterprise running in Docker root mode with UFM infra support and NFS or shared storage. The configuration uses versioned directories and soft links to enable seamless upgrades.

Prerequisites

  • Docker installed and running

  • NFS or shared storage must be mounted at /opt/ufm/shared_files

  • UFM and FAST-API tar files available

  • Root or sudo privileges

  • rsync

  • Redis - if using an external Redis

Architecture Overview

  • NFS Mount Point: /opt/ufm/shared_files - Main shared storage location

  • Version Directory: /opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-<version> - Version-specific directory

  • Soft Link: /opt/ufm/files/opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-<version> - Points to current version

  • UFM Mode: Docker root + UFM infra (creates two services: ufm-enterprise.service and ufm-infra.service)

Installation Steps

Create UFM Base Directory 

mkdir -p /opt/ufm<p></p>mkdir -p /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data

Load UFM Image and Extract Version 

# Define the UFM image file path<p></p>UFM_IMAGE_FILE="<path to ufm*-docker.img.gz>"<p></p><p></p># Extract UFM version from filename (e.g., ufm_6.22.0-7.ubuntu24.x86_64-docker.img.gz -> 6_22_0_7)<p></p>UFM_VERSION=$(basename "$UFM_IMAGE_FILE" | sed 's/ufm_\([0-9][^.]*\.[^.]*\.[^.]*-[^.]*\)\.ubuntu.*/\1/' | tr '.-' '_')<p></p>echo "UFM Version: $UFM_VERSION"<p></p><p></p># Load the UFM image<p></p>docker load -i "$UFM_IMAGE_FILE"

# Create version-specific directory in shared storage<p></p>mkdir -p /opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-${UFM_VERSION}<p></p><p></p># Remove existing files link if it exists<p></p>rm -f /opt/ufm/files<p></p><p></p># Create soft link to version-specific directory<p></p>ln -s /opt/ufm/shared_files/ufm-${UFM_VERSION} /opt/ufm/files<p></p><p></p># Verify the soft link<p></p>ls -la /opt/ufm/files

Run UFM Installer 

docker run --name=ufm_installer --rm \<p></p>    -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \<p></p>    -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \<p></p>    -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \<p></p>    -v [LICENSE_DIRECTORY]:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \<p></p>    mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \<p></p>    --install \<p></p>    --fabric-interface ib0 \<p></p>    --ufm-infra

Note: Replace ib0 with your actual InfiniBand interface name, if it is not the default ib0. Note: - All other UFM install flags are supported and can be added to the command.

Load Redis Image

Load the given Redis image (in case you are not using external Redis) docker load -i ""

Load Fast API Plugin Image 

# Define the Fast API plugin image file path<p></p>FAST_API_IMAGE="<PATH TO FAST API.img.gz file>"<p></p><p></p># Load the Fast API plugin image<p></p>docker load -i "$FAST_API_IMAGE"<p></p><p></p># Extract Fast API version from Docker image tag (exclude latest tag)<p></p>FAST_API_VERSION=$(docker images --format "{{.Repository}}:{{.Tag}}" | grep "mellanox/ufm-plugin-fast_api" | grep -v ":latest" | head -1 | cut -d':' -f2)<p></p>echo "Fast API Version: $FAST_API_VERSION"

Install Fast API Plugin 

docker run --hostname $HOSTNAME --rm --name=ufm_plugin_mgmt --entrypoint="" \<p></p>    -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \<p></p>    -v /opt/ufm/files:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files \<p></p>    -v /dev/log:/dev/log \<p></p>    -v /sys/fs/cgroup:/sys/fs/cgroup:ro \<p></p>    -v /lib/modules:/lib/modules:ro \<p></p>    -v /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \<p></p>    -e UFM_CONTEXT=ufm-infra \<p></p>    mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \<p></p>    /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p fast_api -t ${FAST_API_VERSION} -c ufm-infra

Reload systemd and Start Services (if not running HA) 

# Reload systemd daemon<p></p>systemctl daemon-reload<p></p><p></p># Start UFM infra service (starts first)<p></p>systemctl start ufm-infra<p></p>systemctl start ufm-enterprise
