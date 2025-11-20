On This Page
UFM Rootless Upgrade Steps
This document provides the steps to upgrade UFM-Enterprise running as an unprivileged user (rootless mode).
IMPORTANT NOTE - Do not run any of the below commands from /root directory (user commands will fail based on permissions)
Change directory into /tmp (e.g.) before starting this procedure.
cd /tmp
1. Pre-checks - Stop UFM Service
Stop the UFM service if it's currently running:
systemctl is-active --quiet ufm-enterprise.service && systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service
2. Clean and Prepare Directories
Remove existing system directory and recreate necessary directories:
rm -rf /opt/ufm/systemd<p></p>sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data<p></p>sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/systemd<p></p>sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/etc/apache2
3. Load New UFM Image
Load the new UFM container image (replace with your specific image file):
sudo -u ufmadm podman load -i <UFM docker img file>
4. Run UFM Upgrade
Execute the UFM upgrade process with all necessary volume mounts:
sudo -u ufmadm podman run -it --rm --name=ufm_installer \<p></p> -v /run/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/files:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm:/installation/ufm_files \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/etc/apache2:/installation/etc/apache2 \<p></p> -v /opt/ufm/systemd:/etc/systemd_files/ \<p></p> mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \<p></p> --upgrade --rootless --ufm-user ufmadm --ufm-group ufmadm
5. Install Updated Systemd Service File
Move the updated systemd service file to the system location and reload systemd:
mv /opt/ufm/systemd/ufm-enterprise.service /etc/systemd/system/ufm-enterprise.service<p></p>systemctl daemon-reload
6. Cleanup
Remove the temporary systemd directory:
rm -rf /opt/ufm/systemd
Replace the image filename in step 3 with your specific UFM version