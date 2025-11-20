NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.21.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.21.0  UFM Rootless Upgrade Steps

On This Page

UFM Rootless Upgrade Steps

Description

This document provides the steps to upgrade UFM-Enterprise running as an unprivileged user (rootless mode).

Important Note

IMPORTANT NOTE - Do not run any of the below commands from /root directory (user commands will fail based on permissions)

Change directory into /tmp (e.g.) before starting this procedure.

cd /tmp

Upgrade Steps

1. Pre-checks - Stop UFM Service

Stop the UFM service if it's currently running:

systemctl is-active --quiet ufm-enterprise.service && systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service

2. Clean and Prepare Directories

Remove existing system directory and recreate necessary directories:

rm -rf /opt/ufm/systemd<p></p>sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data<p></p>sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/systemd<p></p>sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/etc/apache2

3. Load New UFM Image

Load the new UFM container image (replace with your specific image file):

sudo -u ufmadm podman load -i <UFM docker img file>

4. Run UFM Upgrade

Execute the UFM upgrade process with all necessary volume mounts:

sudo -u ufmadm podman run -it --rm --name=ufm_installer \<p></p>  -v /run/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \<p></p>  -v /opt/ufm/files:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files \<p></p>  -v /opt/ufm:/installation/ufm_files \<p></p>  -v /opt/ufm/etc/apache2:/installation/etc/apache2 \<p></p>  -v /opt/ufm/systemd:/etc/systemd_files/ \<p></p>  mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \<p></p>  --upgrade --rootless --ufm-user ufmadm --ufm-group ufmadm

5. Install Updated Systemd Service File

Move the updated systemd service file to the system location and reload systemd:

mv /opt/ufm/systemd/ufm-enterprise.service /etc/systemd/system/ufm-enterprise.service<p></p>systemctl daemon-reload

6. Cleanup

Remove the temporary systemd directory:

rm -rf /opt/ufm/systemd

Notes

  • Replace the image filename in step 3 with your specific UFM version
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here