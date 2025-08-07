Activating Software License

After installing and activating your software, you can view your licenses in the Web UI by clicking the About icon ( ) in the main window. To view the advanced license information, click the Advanced button. The advanced license details will be displayed below. Product Functionality is updated only after startup. If you replace the UFM license, UFM continues to work in the previous mode until the UFM server is restarted.

To view license information from the CLI:

Run CLI Command "ufmlicense" to display information about all installed licenses on the UFM server under /opt/ufm/files/licenses. This includes invalid and expired license information.

UFM license could support up to 3 different MAC addresses in case there are more than one standby machines (one master and two standbys).

In below example there are two UFM HA licenses where each license includes 2 different MACs: one for the primary machine and one for the standby machine.

In a given time, for each license, only one MACs is detected to be "Valid" (exists on the local machine) where the other MAC is detected as "Invalid" (exist on the standby machine).

See below output example when running the CLI command ufmlicense in SA and HA Modes.

HA Mode Output Example:

[root@ip-10-224-16-49-dg11 ~]# docker exec -ti ufm bash root@ ip-10-224-16-49-dg11~# ufmlicense |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | Customer ID | SN | swName | Type | MAC Address | Exp. Date |Limit| Functionality | Status | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |NVIDIA Corp|xxxxxxx-xxxxxxx|UFM Enterprise|Subscription |e4:43:4b:18:3c:e0|2025-08-29 |128 |3 Years |Invalid | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |NVIDIA Corp|xxxxxxx-xxxxxxx|UFM Enterprise|Subscription |e4:43:4b:18:49:a0|2025-08-29 |128 |3 Years |Valid | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |NVIDIA Corp|xxxxxxx-xxxxxxx|UFM Enterprise|Subscription |e4:43:4b:18:3c:e0|2025-07-13 |128 |3 Years |Invalid | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| |BBK Electronics Corp Ltd|xxxxxxx-xxxxxxx|UFM Enterprise|Subscription |e4:43:4b:18:49:a0|2025-07-13 |128 |3 Years |Valid |

SA Mode Output Example:

Copy Copied! root @ufm -production:~# ufmlicense |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | Customer ID | SN | swName | Type | MAC Address | Exp. Date |Limit| Functionality | Status | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------| | 495760397 | 123456778 |UFM Enterprise |Evaluation |NA | 2090 - 11 - 21 | 1024 |Advanced |Valid | |--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|

To remove a license:

Delete the license file from /opt/ufm/files/licenses.