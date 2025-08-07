Appendix – UFM AI Mode

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.1
Starting with UFM Enterprise v6.21.0, UFM is optimized by default to enhance AI workload performance through the SM configuration.

#Fabric Mode feature
#Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use.
#If set to none, feature is disabled, and SM will not change current
#device configuration
fabric_mode_profile ai_mode

The Fabric Mode policy file is located at:

# The file holding the Fabric Mode policy
fabric_mode_policy_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fabric-mode-policy.conf

To disable AI mode in UFM:

  1. Set fabric_mode_profile to none.

  2. Signal the SM to apply the updated configuration.

    #Fabric Mode feature
#Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use.
#If set to none, feature is disabled, and SM will not change current
#device configuration
fabric_mode_profile none

