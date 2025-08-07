Bug Fixes in This Release

#4550719 Description: Fixed issue causing a 2-minute delay on the monitoring server receiving telemetry data.

Keywords: Delay, Telemetry, Monitoring

Discovered in Release: v6.15.6-4

#4489813 Description: UFM docker image was updated to include recent versions of OSs components.

Keywords: Docker images

Discovered in Release: v6.21.0-8

#4485507 Description: Fixed an UFM Telemetry Metric value inconsistency

Keywords: Telemetry, Metric

Discovered in Release: v6.20.0

#4549713 Description: Fixed issue where UFM HealthWatchdog crontab was missing when installed in rootless/read-only mode.

Keywords: HealthWatchdog , Rootless

Discovered in Release: v6.21.0

#4535499 Description: Fixed issue where hourly UFM log rotation did not occur when running with Docker container.

Keywords: Log Rotation, Docker Container

Discovered in Release: v6.21.0

#4495545 Description: Fixed an issue with inconsistent description string for the "Link went down" event in UFM logs.

Keywords: "Link went down", Logs

Discovered in Release: v6.19.3

#4494053 Description: Fixed issue with the Link Down alarm and corresponding dashboard display in UFM.

Keywords: Link Down Alarm, Dashboard

Discovered in Release: v6.21.0

#4413485 Description: Fixed issue where UFM sharp_am did not clean up reservations after partition deletion.

Keywords: sharp_am , Reservation Cleanup