Bug Fixes in This Release

UFM Enterprise Bug Fixes

Ref #

Description

#4550719

Description: Fixed issue causing a 2-minute delay on the monitoring server receiving telemetry data.

Keywords: Delay, Telemetry, Monitoring

Discovered in Release: v6.15.6-4

#4489813

Description: UFM docker image was updated to include recent versions of OSs components.

Keywords: Docker images

Discovered in Release: v6.21.0-8

#4485507

Description: Fixed an UFM Telemetry Metric value inconsistency

Keywords: Telemetry, Metric

Discovered in Release: v6.20.0

#4549713

Description: Fixed issue where UFM HealthWatchdogcrontab was missing when installed in rootless/read-only mode.

Keywords: HealthWatchdog, Rootless

Discovered in Release: v6.21.0

#4535499

Description: Fixed issue where hourly UFM log rotation did not occur when running with Docker container.

Keywords: Log Rotation, Docker Container

Discovered in Release: v6.21.0

#4495545

Description: Fixed an issue with inconsistent description string for the "Link went down" event in UFM logs.

Keywords: "Link went down", Logs

Discovered in Release: v6.19.3

#4494053

Description: Fixed issue with the Link Down alarm and corresponding dashboard display in UFM.

Keywords: Link Down Alarm, Dashboard

Discovered in Release: v6.21.0

#4413485

Description: Fixed issue where UFM sharp_amdid not clean up reservations after partition deletion.

Keywords: sharp_am, Reservation Cleanup

Discovered in Release: v6.20.2

OpenSM v5.24.0 Bug Fixes

Refer to MLNXSM (InfiniBand Subnet Manager) Utility v5.24.0 Bug Fixes.

SHARP v3.12.0 Bug Fixes

Refer to NVIDIA Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP) Rev 3.12. Bug Fixes.

IBUtils v2.23.0 Bug Fixes

Refer to IBUtils2 Utility Release Notes v2.23.0 Bug Fixes .

