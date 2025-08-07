On This Page
Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
#4550719
Description: Fixed issue causing a 2-minute delay on the monitoring server receiving telemetry data.
Keywords: Delay, Telemetry, Monitoring
Discovered in Release: v6.15.6-4
#4489813
Description: UFM docker image was updated to include recent versions of OSs components.
Keywords: Docker images
Discovered in Release: v6.21.0-8
#4485507
Description: Fixed an UFM Telemetry Metric value inconsistency
Keywords: Telemetry, Metric
Discovered in Release: v6.20.0
#4549713
Description: Fixed issue where UFM
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: v6.21.0
#4535499
Description: Fixed issue where hourly UFM log rotation did not occur when running with Docker container.
Keywords: Log Rotation, Docker Container
Discovered in Release: v6.21.0
#4495545
Description: Fixed an issue with inconsistent description string for the "Link went down" event in UFM logs.
Keywords: "Link went down", Logs
Discovered in Release: v6.19.3
#4494053
Description: Fixed issue with the Link Down alarm and corresponding dashboard display in UFM.
Keywords: Link Down Alarm, Dashboard
Discovered in Release: v6.21.0
#4413485
Description: Fixed issue where UFM
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: v6.20.2