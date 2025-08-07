Fabric Validation Tab
The Fabric Validation Tab presents the available fabric validation tests and allows users to execute them and view the results as a job summary. The summary includes all errors and warnings identified during the test run.
Test Name
Description / Checks
Check LIDs
Detects invalid LIDs such as:
Check Links
Identifies connectivity issues where connected ports are not all in the same state (e.g., not all active).
Check Subnet Manager
Checks for SM-related errors:
Check Duplicate Nodes
Detects nodes with duplicated descriptions.
Check Duplicate GUIDs
Identifies duplicate GUIDs in the fabric.
Check Routing
Detects failures in retrieving routing MADs.
Check Link Speed
Validates link speed consistency. Issues include:
Check Link Width
Validates link width consistency. Issues include:
Check Partition Key
Checks for PKey errors, such as:
Check Temperature
Verifies ability to retrieve temperature sensor data.
Check Cables
Detects cable-related issues:
Check Effective BER
Ensures the Effective Bit Error Rate (BER) does not exceed the configured threshold.
Dragonfly Topology Validation
Validates whether the fabric topology is of the Dragonfly type.
SHARP Fabric Validation
Checks for SHARP configuration correctness in the fabric.
Tree Topology Validation
Validates if the fabric follows a tree topology.
Socket Direct Mode Reporting
Displays inventory of HCAs using socket direct mode.
Validate SM Configuration
Confirms all HCAs share consistent Subnet Manager configuration.
Validate Nodes Firmware Version
Ensures all HCAs are running the latest firmware version.
Validate Switches CPLD Version
Verifies that all switches have the latest CPLD version installed.
To run a specific test, click the play button. The job will be displayed once completed.
The job will also be displayed in the Jobs window.
Device and Port GUID
Some validation tests contain data related to devices or ports like device GUID and port GUID.
Depending on that information a context menu for each related device/port can be shown.
I f the data i s related to a port the context menu will contain both port and device options .