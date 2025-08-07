High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Fields
The following is a list of available counters which includes a variety of metrics related to timestamps, port and node information, error statistics, firmware versions, temperatures, cable details, power levels, and various other telemetry-related data. These metrics are collected every 30 seconds by default.
Field Name
Description
timestamp
timestamp
source_id
Node GUID
tag
N/A
node_guid
Node GUID
port_guid
Port GUID
port_num
Port Number
PortXmitDataExtended
Transmitted data rate per egress port in bytes passing through the port during the sample period
PortRcvDataExtended
The received data on the ingress port in bytes during the sample period
PortXmitPktsExtended
Total number of packets transmitted on the port.
PortRcvPktsExtended
Total number of packets received on the port
SymbolErrorCounterExtended
This counter provides information on error bits that were not corrected by phy correction mechanisms.
LinkErrorRecoveryCounterExtended
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
LinkDownedCounterExtended
Perf.PortCounters
PortRcvErrorsExtended
Total number of packets containing an error that were received on the port
PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrorsExtended
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
PortRcvSwitchRelayErrorsExtended
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded because they could not be forwarded by the switch relay.
PortXmitDiscardsExtended
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the port is down or congested.
PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port.
PortRcvConstraintErrorsExtended
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded.
LocalLinkIntegrityErrorsExtended
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors
ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrorsExtended
The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error
VL15DroppedExtended
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port
PortXmitWaitExtended
The time an egress port had data to send but could not send it due to lack of
credits or arbitration - in time ticks within the sample-time window
hist[0-4]
Hist[i] give the number of FEC blocks that had RS-FEC symbols errors of value i or range of errors
infiniband_CBW
Normalized_CBW
NormalizedXW
Normalized_XmitData