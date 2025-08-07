Installing UFM Docker Container Mode

UFM dedicated NVIDIA Host InfiniBand Networking packages provided by DOCA-Host must be installed on the server that will run UFM Docker. RedHat: Copy Copied! yum install doca-ufm doca-kernel Ubuntu: Copy Copied! apt install doca-ufm doca-kernel

For UFM to work, you must have an InfiniBand port configured with an IP address and in "up" state. Note For InfiniBand support, please refer to DOCA-Host , or MLNX_OFED guides.

Make sure to stop the following services before running UFM Docker container, as it utilizes the same default ports that they do: Pacemaker, httpd, OpenSM, and Carbon.