Installing UFM on Bare Metal Server - High Availability Mode

Before installing UFM server software in High-Availability mode, ensure that the Additional Prerequisites for UFM High Availability Installation are met.

The UFM High-Availability configuration requires dual-link connectivity based on two separate interfaces between the two UFM HA nodes. This configuration comprises of a primary link that is exclusively reserved for DRBD operations and a secondary link designated for backup purposes. Crucially, it is imperative that communication between the servers is established in a bidirectional manner across both interfaces and validated through user-initiated testing, such as a 'ping' command or other suitable alternatives before HA configuration can be implemented. In cases where only one link is available among the two UFM HA nodes/servers, manually configure UFM with a single link. Refer to Configure HA without SSH Trust (Single Link Configuration).

Note UFM HA package requires a dedicated partition with the same name for DRBD on both servers. This guide uses /dev/sda5 as an example.

On both servers, Install UFM Enterprise in Stand Alone (SA) mode. Note Do not start UFM service. Install the latest pcs and drbd-utils and resource-agents-extra drivers on both servers. For Ubuntu: Copy Copied! apt install pcs pacemaker drbd-utils resource-agents-extra For CentOS/Red Hat: Copy Copied! yum install pcs pacemaker drbd84-utils kmod-drbd84 resource-agents-extra OR Copy Copied! yum install pcs pacemaker drbd90-utils kmod-drbd90 resource-agents-extra Download UFM-HA latest package from using this command: Copy Copied! wget https: Note For more information on the UFM-HA package and all installation and configuration options, please refer to UFM High-Availability User Guide. Extract the downloaded UFM-HA package on both servers under /tmp/. Go to the directory you extracted /tmp/ufm_ha_XXX and run the installation script. For example, if your DRBD partition is /dev/sda5 run: Copy Copied! ./install.sh -l /opt/ufm/files/ -d /dev/sda5 -p enterprise Configure the HA cluster. There are the three methods:

Configure HA with SSH Trust (Dual Link Configuration)

On the master server only , configure the HA nodes. To do so, from /tmp, run the configure_ha_nodes.sh command as shown in the below example Copy Copied! configure_ha_nodes.sh \ --cluster-password 12345678 \ --master-primary-ip 10.10 . 10.1 \ --standby-primary-ip 10.10 . 10.2 \ --master-secondary-ip 192.168 . 10.1 \ --standby-secondary -ip 192.168 . 10.2 \ --no-vip Note The script configure_ha_nodes.sh is is located under /usr/local/bin/, therefore, by default, you do not need to use the full path to run it. Note The --cluster-password must be at least 8 characters long. Note To set up a Virtual IP for UFM and gain access to UFM through this IP, regardless of which server is running UFM, you may employ the --no-vip OR --virtual-ip command and provide an IP address as an argument. This can be achieved by navigating to https://<Virtual-IP>/ufm on your web browser. Note When using back-to-back ports with local IP addresses for HA sync interfaces, ensure that you add your IP addresses and hostnames to the /etc/hosts file. This is needed to allow the HA configuration to resolve hostnames correctly based on the IP addresses you are using. Note configure_ha_nodes.sh requires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtime Depending on the size of your partition, wait for the configuration process to complete and DRBD sync to finish.

Configure HA without SSH Trust (Dual Link Configuration)

If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. To configure HA, follow the below instructions:

Note Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.

[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby \ --local-primary-ip 10.10 . 50.1 \ --peer-primary-ip 10.10 . 50.2 \ --local-secondary-ip 192.168 . 10.1 \ --peer-secondary-ip 192.168 . 10.2 \ --hacluster-pwd 123456789 \ --no-vip [On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r master --local-primary-ip 10.10 . 50.1 \ --peer-primary-ip 10.10 . 50.2 \ --local-secondary-ip 192.168 . 10.1 \ --peer-secondary-ip 192.168 . 10.2 \ --hacluster-pwd 123456789 \ --no-vip You must wait until after configuration for DRBD sync to finish, depending on the size of your partition. To check the DRBD sync status, run: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster status

Configure HA without SSH Trust (Single Link Configuration)

Warning This is not the recommended configuration and, in case of network failure, it might cause HA cluster split brain.

If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. To configure HA, follow the below instructions:

Note Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.

[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config \ -r standby \ -e 10.212 . 145.5 \ -l 10.212 . 145.6 \ --enable-single-link [On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r master \ -e 10.212 . 145.6 \ -l 10.212 . 145.5 \ -i 10.212 . 145.50 \ --enable-single-link You must wait until after configuration for DRBD sync to finish, depending on the size of your partition. To check the DRBD sync status, run: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster status

Starting HA Cluster

To start UFM HA cluster: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster start

To check UFM HA cluster status: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster status

Stopping UFM HA cluster:

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster stop