A non-optimal link is a link between two ports that is configured to operate at a certain speed and width and is operating at a lower rate. The Non-optimal links feature helps you identify potential link failures and reduce fabric inefficiencies.

Non-optimal links can be any of the following:

NDR links that operate in HDR, EDR, FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode

HDR links that operate in EDR, FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode

EDR links that operate in FDR, QDR, DDR or SDR mode

FDR links that operate in QDR, DDR or SDR mode

QDR links that operate in DDR or SDR mode

4X links that operate in 1X mode

The Non-Optimal Links window allows you to set the preferred action for non-optimal links.

To set the non-optimal links policy:

From the drop-down menu, select the action for Non-optimal Links behavior.

The drop-down menu defines the default behavior. Options are: Ignore (default), Disable, and Reset.

Option Description Ignore Ignore the non-optimal links Reset Reset all non-optimal links ports Disable Disable all non-optimal links ports

Reset all Non-Optimal Links allows users to reset all current non-optimal links ports on-demand.

Disable all Non-Optimal Links allows users to disable all current non-optimal links ports on-demand.