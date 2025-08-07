NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.1  Release Notes

Release Notes

NVIDIA® UFM® is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.

Key Features

UFM provides a central management console, including the following main features:

  • Fabric dashboard including congestion detection and analysis

  • Advanced real-time health and performance monitoring

  • Fabric health reports

  • Threshold-based alerts

  • Fabric segmentation/isolation

  • Quality of Service (QoS)

  • Routing optimizations

  • Central device management

  • Task automation

  • Logging

  • High availability

  • Daily report: Statistical information of the fabric during the last 24 hours

  • Event management

Warning

Prior to installation, please verify that all prerequisites are met. Please refer to System Requirements.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 7, 2025.
content here