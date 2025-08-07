On This Page
REST-RDMA Plugin
The REST-RDMA is a tool designed for sending requests over InfiniBand to the UFM server. These REST requests can fall into three categories:
UFM REST API requests
ibdiagnet requests
Telemetry requests
The rest-rdma utility is distributed as a Docker container, capable of functioning both as a server and a client.
Deploy Plugin on UFM Appliance
Log into your UFM as admin.
Enter config mode. Run:
enable config terminalNote
Make sure that UFM is running with
show ufm status. If UFM is down, then run with
ufm start.
Ensure that rest-rdma plugin is disabled with the
show ufm plugincommand.
Pull the plugin container with
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version].
Run
ufm plugin rest-rdma add tag [version]to enable the plugin.
Check that plugin is up and running with
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]
Deploy Plugin on Bare Metal Server
Verify that UFM is installed and running.
Pull image from docker hub:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]
To load image run:
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.py add -p rest-rdma
Example with credentials:
Deployment Client
Run the following command to pull the image from the docker hub:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]
Verify that the
/tmp/ibdiagnet directory exists on the client's computer. If not – create it.
To start container as client (on any host in the same fabric as UFM server) run:
docker run -d --network=host --privileged --name=ufm-plugin-rest-rdma --rm -v /tmp/ibdiagnet:/tmp/ibdiagnet mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version] client
To check that plugin is up and running, run:
docker ps
Server
In server mode
ufm_rdma.py is started automatically and is restarted if exited. If the
ufm_rdma.py server is not running – enter to the docker and run the following commands to start the server:
cd /opt/ufm/src/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest
./ufm_rdma.py -r server
Client
There are three options to run client. Running the client from inside the Docker container, using a custom script from the hosting server to execute the client or using the "docker exec" command from the hosting server.
Option 1: Run the client from inside the Docker container
Enter the docker container using
docker exec -it ufm-plugin-rest-rdma bash
Then, run
cd /opt/ufm/src/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma
Use the
-hhelp option to see the available parameters
./ufm_rdma.py -h
Option 2: From the host server, the scripts can be located at
/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/ directoryinside the docker container. They can copied using the following command:Note
cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/[script name] /host/path/target
Example:Note
cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/ufm-rest-rdma_client.sh /host/path/target
To see the available options, run:
./ufm-rest-rdma_client.sh -h
Option 3: From hosting server, use the
docker execcommand.Note
To run from inside docker, run:
docker exec ufm-plugin-rest-rdmaprior to the command.
For example:
docker exec ufm-plugin-rest-rdma /opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/src/ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p password -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version
Telemetry and ibdiagnet request authentication options could be enabled or disabled (enabled by default – set to True) in
ufm_rdma.ini file in [Server] section on the server. The
rest_rdma server performs simple requests to UFM server, using supplied credentials to verify that the user is allowed to run telemetry or ibdiagnet requests.
[Server]
use_ufm_authentication=True
Remote ibdiagnet Request
The following two user scripts can run on the hosting server.
remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh
remote_ibdiagnet.sh
These scripts should be copied from the container to the hosting server using the following command:
cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/[script name] /host/path/target
Example :
cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh /host/path/target
The
remote_ibdiagnet.sh script does not require authentication as the server side can run on a machine which does not run UFM (which is responsible for the authentication). This means it can run from the hosting server.
/remote_ibdiagnet.sh [options]
Authenticated Remote ibdiagnet Request
The
remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh script can receive parameters as credentials for authentication with UFM server.
/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh [options]
To get all the options, run the following command:
/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -h
Important Note:
When using remote_ibdiagnet.sh, authentication is not required and the the ibdiagnet parameters should be sent in ibdiagnet format.
Example:
./remote_ibdiagnet.sh --get_phy_info
When using the remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh, the ibdiagnet parameters should be sent using the
–l key.
Examples without credentials:
./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -l '--get_phy_info'
./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -u username -p password
./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -u username -p password -l '--get_phy_info'
./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -k [token string] -l '--get_phy_info'
./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -s [defined for client certificate host name] -d [path to client certificate pfx file] -l '--get_phy_info'
Please use the -h option to see the examples of credential usage.
Rest Request with Username/Password Authentication
To get the UFM version from inside the docker:
./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version
To get the UFM version from hosting server using script:
./ufm_rest_rdma_client.sh -u admin -p admin_pwd -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version
For telemetry:
./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t telemetry -a GET -g
9001 -w /csv/enterprise
To get ibdiagnet run result using UFM REST API from inside the docker:
./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t ibdiagnet -a POST -w ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic -l
'{"general": {"name": "IBDiagnet_CMD_1234567890_199_88", "location": "local", "running_mode": "once"}, "command_flags": {"--pc": ""}}'
Rest Request with Client Certificate Authentication
need to pass path to client certificate file and name of UFM server machine:
6. ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/resources/modules -d /path/to/certificate/file/ufm-client.pfx -s ufm.azurehpc.core.azure-test.net
for telemetry if need authentication from inside the docker
./ufm_rdma.py -r client -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w csv/enterprise -d /path/to/certificate/file/ufm-client.pfx -s ufm.azurehpc.core.azure-test.net
Client certificate file should be located INSIDE the docker container.
Rest Request with Token Authentication
need to pass token for authentication
./ufm_rdma.py -r client -k OGUY7TwLvTmFkXyTkcsEWD9KKNvq6f -t simple -a GET -w ufmRestV3/app/ufm_version
for telemetry if need to perform authentication
./ufm_rdma.py -r client -k 4rQRf7i7wEeliuJEurGbeecc210V6G -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w /csv/enterprise
Token could be generated using UFM UI.
If a token is used for client authentication,
ufmRestV3 must be used.