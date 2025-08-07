On This Page
UFM Configuration Backup and Restore
UFM migration enables backup and restores UFM configuration files.
By default, the following folders (placed in
/opt/ufm/files) are being backed up:
conf
dashboardViews
licenses
networkViews
scripts
sqlite
templates/user-defined
ufmhealth/scripts
userdata
users_preferences
The user may also backup the UFM historical telemetry data ("-t" argument).
UFM (Bare Metal)
/opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_backup.sh --help
usage: ufm_backup.pyc [-h] [-f BACKUP_FILE] [-t]
Optional Arguments
-h
--help
show this help message and exit
-f
--backup-file BACKUP_FILE
full path of zip file to be generated
-t
--telemetry
backup UFM historical telemetry
UFM Docker Container
Backup the UFM configuration. Run on the Master node:
docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_backup.sh -f /opt/ufm/files/ufm-backup_<ufm-version>.zip
UFM Appliance
Backup UFM configuration. Run:
ufm data backup [with-telemetry]
Upload the backup file to a remote host. Run:
ufm data upload <backup file> <upload URL>
More details can be found in the log file
/tmp/ufm_backup.log.
All folders which are a part of the UFM backup are restored (filter is done during the backup stage).
UFM Bare Metal
/opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_restore.sh --help
usage: ufm_restore.pyc [-h] -f BACKUP_FILE [-u] [-v]
Optional Arguments
-h
--help
show this help message and exit
-f BACKUP_FILE
--backup-file BACKUP_FILE
full path of zip file generated by backup script
-u
--upgrade
upgrades the restored UFM files
-v
--verbose
makes the operation more talkative
UFM Docker Container
Stop UFM. Run:
docker exec ufm /etc/init.d/ufmd stop
Copy the backup file from the host into UFM docker container. Run:
docker cp <backup file> ufm:/tmp/<backup file>
Restore UFM configuration. Run:
docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_restore.sh -f /tmp/<backup file> [--upgrade]
Start UFM. Run:
docker exec ufm /etc/init.d/ufmd start
UFM Appliance
Stop UFM. Run:
no ufm start
Copy the backup file from a remote host into UFM appliance. Run:
ufm data fetch <download URL>
Restore UFM configuration. Run:
ufm data restore <backup file>
Start UFM. Run:
ufm start
When restoring the UFM configuration from host to a container, the following parameters in
/opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg may be reset the following:
fabric_interface
ufma_interfaces
mgmt_interface
UFM configuration upgrade during restore is not supported in UFM Appliance GEN2/GEN2.5
More details can be found in the log files
/tmp/ufm_restore.log and
/tmp/ufm_restore_upgrade.log