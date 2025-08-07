On This Page
UFM Events Grafana Dashboard Plugin
This plugin monitors and parses UFM events from the
event.log file using
Fluentd. It pushes the logs to a Loki server and visualizes them through Grafana dashboards.
Install Plugin on UFM.
Access Grafana Dashboard at:
http://<IP>:3002(default credentials:
admin/admin).
Fluentd: Parses
event.logfile, extracts relevant fields, and pushes logs to Loki.
Loki: Aggregates and stores logs.
Grafana: Visualizes logs with predefined panels (e.g., Events Stats, Topology Changes, Hardware Events).
Fluentd:
/opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm_events_grafana_dashboard/fluentd/fluentd.conf
Loki:
/opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm_events_grafana_dashboard/loki/loki-local-config.yaml
Grafana:
/opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm_events_grafana_dashboard/grafana/grafana.ini
Plugin logs are stored in
/opt/ufm/files/log/plugins/ufm_events_grafana_dashboard/.
Navigate to Grafana -> Dashboards -> UFM Events to view predefined panels or create custom queries under the Explore section.