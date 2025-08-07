NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.1
UFM Events Grafana Dashboard Plugin

Overview

This plugin monitors and parses UFM events from the event.log file using Fluentd. It pushes the logs to a Loki server and visualizes them through Grafana dashboards.

Installation

  1. Install Plugin on UFM.

  2. Access Grafana Dashboard at: http://<IP>:3002 (default credentials: admin/admin).

Components

  • Fluentd: Parses event.log file, extracts relevant fields, and pushes logs to Loki.

  • Loki: Aggregates and stores logs.

  • Grafana: Visualizes logs with predefined panels (e.g., Events Stats, Topology Changes, Hardware Events).

Configuration Files

  • Fluentd: /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm_events_grafana_dashboard/fluentd/fluentd.conf

  • Loki: /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm_events_grafana_dashboard/loki/loki-local-config.yaml

  • Grafana: /opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins/ufm_events_grafana_dashboard/grafana/grafana.ini

Logs

Plugin logs are stored in /opt/ufm/files/log/plugins/ufm_events_grafana_dashboard/.

Usage

Navigate to Grafana -> Dashboards -> UFM Events to view predefined panels or create custom queries under the Explore section.

grafana_dashboard-version-1-modificationdate-1754594055673-api-v2.png

