UFM Infra Installation

The UFM Infra feature introduces a structured architecture where services are divided into two categories, each deployed differently based on functionality:

UFM Infra: A set of persistent infrastructure services that run on all nodes. These services support system-level operations and ensure distributed availability.

UFM Enterprise: Services that run exclusively on the master node, responsible for management, orchestration, and user-facing functionality.

For more information on the UFM Infra architecture, refer to UFM Infra