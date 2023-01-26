UFM Plugins
The UFM Plugin (Unified Fabric Manager Plugin) refers to an add-on or extension used in conjunction with NVIDIA’s UFM software. The table below lists the available UFM plugins and provides descriptions on their functionalities.
To deploy UFM plugins, download the plugin image location from the Docker Hub or NLP. Refer to the table below for the image location per plugin.
The plugins can be deployed either via the WebUI or the UFM management script.
To deploy the UFM plugin via WebUI, perform the following:
Load the downloaded image onto the UFM server. This can be done either by using the UFM GUI by navigating to the Settings -> Plugins Management tab or by loading the image via the following instructions:
Log in to the UFM server terminal.
Run:
docker load -I <path_to_image>
Via the WebUI: After successfully loading the plugin image, the plugin should become visible in the plugin management table within the UFM GUI. To initiate the plugin’s execution, simply right-click on the respective in the table.
To deploy the UFM plugin via the Management Script, refer to UFM Plugins Management.
Plugin
Image Location
Refer to NVIDIA UFM Cyber-AI Documentation
Refer to Plugins Bundle
Refer to Plugins Bundle
N/A
Refer to Plugins Bundle
TBD
Refer to Plugins Bundle
