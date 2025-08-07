NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.1  Unmanaged Switch Dump (USD) Plugin

On This Page

Unmanaged Switch Dump (USD) Plugin

The NVIDIA Unmanaged Switch Dump (USD) plugin operates as a server that uses the "resourcedump" command to retrieve system collections from unmanaged NVIDIA switches, compiles the data into files, and transfers these files to the same remote destination used for data collection from managed switches.

Prerequisites

  • The unmanaged switch must be running firmware version 31.2014.2100 (production) or later.

  • UFM version must be LTS 6.19.1.1 or higher.

Deployment

Deploying the Plugin with UFM (SA or HA)

  1. Install the latest version of UFM.

  2. Start UFM using the command: /etc/init.d/ufmd start.

  3. Pull the plugin image from the specified repository (TBD).

  4. Enable the plugin by running /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.py with the options -p usd -t <version>, or alternatively, enable it through the UFM UI by navigating to Settings → Plugin Management, right-clicking on usd, selecting Add, choosing the desired version, and clicking Add.

  5. Verify the plugin is running by using docker ps or by checking the UI under Settings → Plugin Management to confirm it has been added and enabled.

    image-2025-5-8_8-58-58-1-version-1-modificationdate-1754594068577-api-v2.png

  6. If the default port for usd is in use, update the usd_httpd_proxy.conf configuration file and restart the plugin.

Deploying the Plugin on UFM-SDN Appliance

  1. Log in as the admin user and enter configuration mode:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    enable config terminal

  2. Verify that UFM is running by executing:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    show ufm status

    If UFM is not running, start it with:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufm start

  3. Ensure Docker is active by disabling any shutdown state:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    no docker shutdown

  4. Load the latest USD plugin Docker image:

    • If using an HA setup, repeat this step on the standby node.

    • If the appliance is connected to the internet:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-usd

    • If the appliance is offline, use another internet-connected machine to save the image:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      docker save mellanox/ufm-plugin-usd:latest | gzip > ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz

      Transfer the file to an SCP-accessible location, then on the appliance:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      image fetch scp://user@hostname/path-to-file/ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz docker load ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz

  5. Enable and start the plugin:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ufm plugin usd add

  6. Verify the plugin is running:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    show ufm plugin

Collecting a System Dump via the UI

To collect a system dump from an unmanaged switch using the UI:

  1. Right-click on the target unmanaged switch.

    image-2025-5-8_9-3-9-1-version-1-modificationdate-1754594068280-api-v2.png

  2. Select Collect System Dump from the context menu.

While the system dump is being generated, a progress message will be displayed.

image-2025-5-8_9-3-20-1-version-1-modificationdate-1754594068010-api-v2.png

Once the process completes successfully, a confirmation message will appear, including the dump file path in the format:

<protocol>://<server>/<path>

Troubleshooting

If the operation fails, an error message will be shown.

In cases where the failure is related to the remote storage location, a specific error message indicating this issue will be displayed.

image-2025-5-8_9-3-42-1-version-1-modificationdate-1754594067453-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 7, 2025.
content here