On This Page
Unmanaged Switch Dump (USD) Plugin
The NVIDIA Unmanaged Switch Dump (USD) plugin operates as a server that uses the "
resourcedump" command to retrieve system collections from unmanaged NVIDIA switches, compiles the data into files, and transfers these files to the same remote destination used for data collection from managed switches.
The unmanaged switch must be running firmware version 31.2014.2100 (production) or later.
UFM version must be LTS 6.19.1.1 or higher.
Deploying the Plugin with UFM (SA or HA)
Install the latest version of UFM.
Start UFM using the command:
/etc/init.d/ufmd start.
Pull the plugin image from the specified repository (TBD).
Enable the plugin by running
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.pywith the options
-p usd -t <version>, or alternatively, enable it through the UFM UI by navigating to Settings → Plugin Management, right-clicking on usd, selecting Add, choosing the desired version, and clicking Add.
Verify the plugin is running by using
docker psor by checking the UI under Settings → Plugin Management to confirm it has been added and enabled.
If the default port for usd is in use, update the
usd_httpd_proxy.confconfiguration file and restart the plugin.
Deploying the Plugin on UFM-SDN Appliance
Log in as the admin user and enter configuration mode:
enable config terminal
Verify that UFM is running by executing:
show ufm status
If UFM is not running, start it with:
ufm start
Ensure Docker is active by disabling any shutdown state:
no docker shutdown
Load the latest USD plugin Docker image:
If using an HA setup, repeat this step on the standby node.
If the appliance is connected to the internet:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-usd
If the appliance is offline, use another internet-connected machine to save the image:
docker save mellanox/ufm-plugin-usd:latest | gzip > ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz
Transfer the file to an SCP-accessible location, then on the appliance:
image fetch scp:
//user@hostname/path-to-file/ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz docker load ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz
Enable and start the plugin:
ufm plugin usd add
Verify the plugin is running:
show ufm plugin
Collecting a System Dump via the UI
To collect a system dump from an unmanaged switch using the UI:
Right-click on the target unmanaged switch.
Select Collect System Dump from the context menu.
While the system dump is being generated, a progress message will be displayed.
Once the process completes successfully, a confirmation message will appear, including the dump file path in the format:
<protocol>://<server>/<path>
If the operation fails, an error message will be shown.
In cases where the failure is related to the remote storage location, a specific error message indicating this issue will be displayed.