NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.1
Appendix – Diagnostic Utilities

Note

For UFM-SDN Appliance, all the below diagnostics commands have ib prefix.

For example, for UFM-SDN Appliance, the command ibstat is ib ibstat.

InfiniBand Diagnostics Commands

Command

Description

ibstat

Shows the host adapters status.

ibstatus

Similar to ibstat but implemented as a script.

ibnetdiscover

Scans the topology.

ibaddr

Shows the LID range and default GID of the target (default is the local port).

ibroute

Displays unicast and multicast forwarding tables of the switches.

ibtracert

Displays unicast or multicast route from source to destination.

ibping

Uses vendor MADs to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes. On exit, (IP) ping-like output is shown.

ibsysstat

Obtains basic information for the specific node which may be remote. This information includes: hostname, CPUs, memory utilization.

sminfo

Queries the SMInfo attribute on a node.

smpdump

A general purpose SMP utility which gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.

smpquery

Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following:

node info, node description, switch info, port info.

Fields are displayed in human readable format.

perfquery

Dumps (and optionally clears) the performance counters of the destination port (including error counters).

ibswitches

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all switches.

ibhosts

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all hosts.

ibnodes

Scans the net or uses existing net topology file and lists all nodes.

ibportstate

Gets the logical and physical port states of an InfiniBand port or disables or enables the port (only on a switch).

Note: This tool can change port settings. Should be used with caution.

saquery

Issues SA queries.

ibdiagnet

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

ibnetsplit

Automatically groups hosts and creates scripts that can be run to split the network into sub-networks each containing one group of hosts.

Ibqueryerrors

Queries IB spec-defined errors from all fabric ports.

Note: This tool can change reset port counters Should be used with caution.

smparquery

Queries adaptive-routing related settings from a particular switch.

Note: This tool can change reset port counters Should be used with caution.

Diagnostic Tools

Model of operation: All utilities use direct MAD access to operate. Operations that require QP 0 mads only, may use direct routed mads, and therefore may work even in subnets that are not configured. Almost all utilities can operate without accessing the SM, unless GUID to lid translation is required.

Dependencies

Multiple port/Multiple CA support:

When no InfiniBand device or port is specified (as shown in the following example for "Local umad parameters"), the tools select the interface port to use by the following criteria:

  1. The first InfiniBand ACTIVE port.

  2. If not found, the first InfiniBand port that is UP (physical link up).

If a port and/or CA name is specified, the tool attempts to fulfill the user’s request and will fail if it is not possible.

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibaddr 		# use the 'best port'
ibaddr -C mthca1	# pick the best port from mthca1 only.
ibaddr -P 2		# use the second (active/up) port from the first available IB device.
ibaddr -C mthca0 -P 2	# use the specified port only.

Common Options & Flags

Most diagnostics take the following flags. The exact list of supported flags per utility can be found in the usage message and can be shown using util_name -h syntax.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Debugging flags
-d   raise the IB debugging level. May be used several times (-ddd or -d -d -d).
-e   show umad send receive errors (timeouts and others)
-h   show the usage message
-v   increase the application verbosity level.
     May be used several times (-vv or -v -v -v)
-V   show the internal version info.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Addressing flags
-D          use directed path address arguments. 
            The path is a comma separated list of out ports.
            Examples:
            "0"   # self port
            "0,1,2,1,4"   # out via port 1, then 2, ...
-G          use GUID address arguments.
            In most cases, it is the Port GUID.
            Examples:
            "0x08f1040023"
-s <smlid>  use 'smlid' as the target lid for SA queries.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Local umad parameters:
-C <ca_name>     use the specified ca_name.
-P <ca_port>     use the specified ca_port.
-t <timeout_ms>  override the default timeout for the
                 solicited mads.

CLI notation: all utilities use the POSIX style notation, meaning that all options (flags) must precede all arguments (parameters).

Utilities Descriptions

ibstatus

A script that displays basic information obtained from the local InfiniBand driver. Output includes LID, SMLID, port state, link width active, and port physical state.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibstatus [-h] [devname[:port]]

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibstatus                      # display status of all IB ports
ibstatus mthca1               # status of mthca1 ports
ibstatus mthca1:1 mthca0:2    # show status of specified ports

See also: ibstat

ibstat

Similar to the ibstatus utility but implemented as a binary and not as a script. Includes options to list CAs and/or ports.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibstat [-d(ebug) -l(ist_of_cas) -p(ort_list) -s(hort)] <ca_name> [portnum]

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibstat            # display status of all IB ports
ibstat mthca1     # status of mthca1 ports
ibstat mthca1 2   # show status of specified ports
ibstat -p mthca0  # list the port guids of mthca0
ibstat –l         # list all CA names

See also: ibstatus

ibroute

Uses SMPs to display the forwarding tables (unicast (LinearForwardingTable or LFT) or multicast (MulticastForwardingTable or MFT)) for the specified switch LID and the optional lid (mlid) range. The default range is all valid entries in the range 1...FDBTop.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibroute [options] <switch_addr> [<startlid> [<endlid>]]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
-a              show all lids in range, even invalid entries.
-n              do not try to resolve destinations.
-M              show multicast forwarding tables. In this case the range
                parameters are specifying mlid range.
node-name-map   node name map file

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibroute 2            # dump all valid entries of switch lid 2
ibroute 2 15         # dump entries in the range 15...FDBTop.
ibroute -a 2 10 20   # dump all entries in the range 10..20
ibroute -n 2         # simple format
ibroute -M 2         # show multicast tables

See also: ibtracert

ibtracert

Uses SMPs to trace the path from a source GID/LID to a destination GID/LID. Each hop along the path is displayed until the destination is reached or a hop does not respond. By using the -m option, multicast path tracing can be performed between source and destination nodes.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibtracert [options] <src-addr> <dest-addr>

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
-n              simple format; don't show additional information.
-m <mlid>       show the multicast trace of the specified mlid.
-f <force>      force
node-name-map   node name map file

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibtracert 2 23          # show trace between lid 2 and 23
ibtracert -m 0xc000 3 5 # show multicast trace between lid 3
and 5 for mcast lid 0xc000.

smpquery

Enables a basic subset of standard SMP queries including the following node info, node description, switch info, port info. Fields are displayed in human readable format.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
smpquery [options] <op> <dest_addr> [op_params]

Currently supported operations and their parameters:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nodeinfo <addr>
nodedesc <addr>
portinfo <addr> [<portnum>]   # default port is zero
switchinfo <addr>
pkeys <addr> [<portnum>]
sl2vl <addr> [<portnum>]
vlarb <addr> [<portnum>]
GUIDInfo (GI) <addr>
MlnxExtPortInfo (MEPI) <addr> [<portnum>]
Combined (-c) : use Combined route address argument
node-name-map : node name map file
extended (-x) :  use extended speeds

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
smpquery nodeinfo 2       # show nodeinfo for lid 2
smpquery portinfo 2 5     # show portinfo for lid 2 port 5

smpdump

A general purpose SMP utility that gets SM attributes from a specified SMA. The result is dumped in hex by default.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
smpdump [options] <dest_addr> <attr> [mod]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
-s       show output as string

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
smpdump -D 0,1,2 0x15 2       # port info, port 2
smpdump 3 0x15 2              # port info, lid 3 port 2

ibaddr

Can be used to show the LID and GID addresses of the specified port or the local port by default. This utility can be used as simple address resolver.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibaddr [options] [<dest_addr>]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
gid_show  (-g) : show gid address only
lid_show   (-l) : show lid range only
Lid_show (-L) : show lid range (in decimal) only

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibaddr                # show local address
ibaddr 2               # show address of the specified port lid
ibaddr -G 0x8f1040023  # show address of the specified port guid

sminfo

Issues and dumps the output of an sminfo query in human readable format. The target SM is the one listed in the local port info or the SM specified by the optional SM LID or by the SM direct routed path.

Warning

CAUTION: Using sminfo for any purpose other than a simple query might result in a malfunction of the target SM.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sminfo [options] <sm_lid|sm_dr_path> [sminfo_modifier]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
-s <state>          # use the specified state in sminfo mad
-p <priority>       # use the specified priority in sminfo mad
-a <activity>       # use the specified activity in sminfo mad

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sminfo         # show sminfo of SM listed in local portinfo
sminfo 2       # query SM on port lid 2

perfquery

Uses PerfMgt GMPs to obtain the PortCounters (basic performance and error counters) from the Performance Management Agent (PMA) at the node specified. Optionally show aggregated counters for all ports of node. Also, optionally, reset after read, or only reset counters.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
perfquery [options]  [<lid|guid> [[port] [reset_mask]]]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
-a                  	Shows aggregated counters for all ports of the destination lid.
-r                   	Resets counters after read.
-R                   	Resets only counters.        
Extended (-x)        	Shows extended port counters
Xmtsl (-X)           	Shows Xmt SL port counters
Rcvsl  ,( -S)         	Shows Rcv SL port counters
Xmtdisc  (-D)         	Shows Xmt Discard Details
rcverr, (-E)	Shows Rcv Error Details
extended_speeds (-T)  	Shows port extended speeds counters
oprcvcounters	Shows Rcv Counters per Op code
flowctlcounters	Shows flow control counters
vloppackets	Shows packets received per Op code per VL
vlopdata	Shows data received per Op code per VL
vlxmitflowctlerrors	Shows flow control update errors per VL
vlxmitcounters	Shows ticks waiting to transmit counters per VL
swportvlcong	Shows sw port VL congestion
rcvcc	Shows Rcv congestion control counters
slrcvfecn	Shows SL Rcv FECN counters
slrcvbecn	Shows SL Rcv BECN counters
xmitcc	Shows Xmit congestion control counters
vlxmittimecc	Shows VL Xmit Time congestion control counters
smplctl (-c)	Shows samples control
loop_ports (-l)  	Iterates through each port

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
perfquery               # read local port's performance counters
perfquery 32 1         # read performance counters from lid 32, port 1
perfquery -a 32        # read from lid 32 aggregated performance counters
perfquery -r 32 1     # read performance counters from lid 32 port 1 and reset
perfquery -R 32 1     # reset performance counters of lid 32 port 1 only
perfquery -R -a 32    # reset performance counters of all lid 32 ports
perfquery -R 32 2 0xf000  # reset only non-error counters of lid 32 port 2

ibping

Uses vendor mads to validate connectivity between InfiniBand nodes. On exit, (IP) ping like output is show. ibping is run as client/server. The default is to run as client. Note also that a default ping server is implemented within the kernel.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibping [options] <dest lid|guid>

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
-c <count>      stop after count packets
-f              flood destination: send packets back to back w/o delay
-o <oui>        use specified OUI number to multiplex vendor MADs
-S              start in server mode (do not return)

ibnetdiscover

Performs InfiniBand subnet discovery and outputs a human readable topology file. GUIDs, node types, and port numbers are displayed as well as port LIDs and node descriptions. All nodes (and links) are displayed (full topology). This utility can also be used to list the current connected nodes. The output is printed to the standard output unless a topology file is specified.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibnetdiscover [options] [<topology-filename>]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
l	Lists connected nodes
H	Lists connected HCAs
S	Lists connected switches
g	Groups
full (-f)	Shows full information (ports' speed and width, vlcap)
show (-s)  	Shows more information
Router_list  (-R)	Lists connected routers
node-name-map	Nodes name map file
cache	filename to cache ibnetdiscover data to
load-cache	filename of ibnetdiscover cache to load
diff	filename of ibnetdiscover cache to diff
diffcheck	Specifies checks to execute for --diff
ports : (-p)	Obtains a ports report
max_hops (-m)	Reports max hops discovered by the library
outstanding_smps (-o)	Specifies the number of outstanding SMP's which should be issued during the scan

ibhosts

Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the CA nodes.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibhosts [-h] [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

ibswitches

Traces the InfiniBand subnet topology or uses an already saved topology file to extract the InfiniBand switches.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibswitches [-h] [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

ibportstate

Enables the port state and port physical state of an InfiniBand port to be queried or a switch port to be disabled or enabled.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibportstate [-d(ebug) -e(rr_show) -v(erbose) -D(irect) -G(uid) -s smlid -V(ersion) -C ca_name -P ca_port -t timeout_ms] <dest dr_path|lid|guid> <portnum> [<op>]

Supported ops: enable, disable, query, on, off, reset, speed, espeed, fdr10, width, down, arm, active, vls, mtu, lid, smlid, lmc, mkey, mkeylease, mkeyprot

Examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibportstate 3 1 disable                 # by lid
ibportstate -G 0x2C9000100D051 1 enable # by guid
ibportstate -D 0 1                      # by direct route

ibnodes

Uses the current InfiniBand subnet topology or an already saved topology file and extracts the InfiniBand nodes (CAs and switches).

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibnodes [<topology-file>]

Dependencies: ibnetdiscover, ibnetdiscover format

ibqueryerrors

Queries or clears the PMA error counters in PortCounters by walking the InfiniBand subnet topology.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibqueryerrors [options]

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Options:
  --suppress, -s <err1,err2,...>  suppress errors listed
  --suppress-common, -c   suppress some of the common counters
  --node-name-map <file>  node name map file
  --port-guid, -G <port_guid>  report the node containing the port 
                               specified by <port_guid>
  --, -S <port_guid>      Same as "-G" for backward compatibility
  --Direct, -D <dr_path>  report the node containing the port specified 
                          by <dr_path>
  --skip-sl               don't obtain SL to all destinations
  --report-port, -r       report port link information
  --threshold-file <val>  specify an alternate threshold file, default: /etc/infiniband-diags/error_thresholds
  --GNDN, -R              (This option is obsolete and does nothing)
  --data                  include data counters for ports with errors
  --switch                print data for switches only
  --ca                    print data for CA's only
  --router                print data for routers only
  --details               include transmit discard details
  --counters              print data counters only
  --clear-errors, -k      Clear error counters after read
  --clear-counts, -K      Clear data counters after read
  --load-cache <file>     filename of ibnetdiscover cache to load
  --outstanding_smps, -o <val>  specify the number of outstanding SMP's 
                                which should be issued during the scan
  --config, -z <config>   use config file, default: /etc/infiniband-diags/ibdiag.conf
  --Ca, -C <ca>           Ca name to use
  --Port, -P <port>       Ca port number to use
  --timeout, -t <ms>      timeout in ms
  --m_key, -y <key>       M_Key to use in request
  --errors, -e            show send and receive errors
  --verbose, -v           increase verbosity level
  --debug, -d             raise debug level
  --help, -h              help message
  --version, -V           show version

smparquery

Issues Adaptive routing-related queries to the fabric switch.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Supported ops (and aliases, case insensitive):
    ARInfo (ARI) <addr>
    ARGroupTable (ARGT) <addr> [<plft>] [<group_table>] [<blocknum>]
    ARLFTTable (ARLT) <addr> [<plft>] [<blocknum>]
    PLFTInfo (PLFTI) <addr>
    PLFTDef (PLFTD) <addr> [<blocknum>]
    PLFTMap (PLFTM) <addr> [<plft>] [<control_map>]
    PortSLToPLFTMap (PLFTP) <addr> [<blocknum>]
    RNSubGroupDirectionTable (DIRT) <addr> [<blocknum>]
    RNGenStringTable (GSTR) <addr> [<plft>] [<blocknum>]
    RNGenBySubGroupPriority (GSGP) <addr>
    RNRcvString (RSTR) <addr> [<blocknum>]
    RNXmitPortMask (RNXM) <addr> [<blocknum>]
    PortRNCounters (RNPC) <addr>
 
 
Options:
    Main
        -C|--Ca <ca>                  : Ca name to use
        -P|--Port <port>              : Ca port number to use
        -D|--Direct                   : use Direct address argument
        -L|--Lid                      : use LID address argument
        -h|--help                     : help message
        -V|--version                  : show version
        -d|--debug                    : Print debug logs

saquery

Issues SA queries.

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
saquery [-h -d -P -N -L -G -s -g][<name>]

Queries node records by default.

dPNL (-L)G (-G)S (-S)G (-g)L (-l)O (-O)m( -m)x (-x)c (-c)S (-S)I (-I)list (-D)src-to-dst (<src:dst>)sgid-to-dgid (<sgid-dgid>)node-name-map smkey <val>slid <lid>dlid <lid>mild <lid>sgid <gid>dgid <gid>gid <gid>mgid <gid>Reversible", 'r', 1, NULL"numb_path ", 'n', 1, NULL"pkey: P_Key (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord).qos_class (-Q)slmtu : (-M)rate (-R)pkt_lifetime qkey (-q) (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord).tclass (-T)flow_label : (-F) hop_limit : (-H) scopejoin_state (-J)proxy_join (-X)service_id
Enables debuggingGets PathRecord infoGets NodeRecord infoReturns just the Lid of the name specifiedReturns just the Guid of the name specifiedReturns the PortInfoRecords with isSM capability mask bit onGets multicast group infoReturns the unique Lid of the name specifiedReturns name for the Lid specifiedGets multicast member info (if multicast group specified, list member GIDs only for group specified for example 'saquery -m 0xC000')Gets LinkRecord info"Gets the SA's class port infoGets ServiceRecord infoGets InformInfoRecord (subscription) infothe node desc of the CA'sGets a PathRecord for <src:dst> where src and dst are either node names or LIDsGets a PathRecord for <sgid-dgid> where sgid and dgid are addresses in IPv6 formatSpecifies a node name map fileSA SM_Key value for the query. If non-numeric value (like 'x') is specified then saquery will prompt for a value. Default (when not specified here or in ibdiag.conf) is to use SM_Key == 0 (or \"untrusted\")Source LID (PathRecord)Destination LID (PathRecord)Multicast LID (MCMemberRecord)Source GID (IPv6 format) (PathRecord)Destination GID (IPv6 format) (PathRecord)Port GID (MCMemberRecord)Multicast GID (MCMemberRecord)Reversible path (PathRecord)Number of paths (PathRecord)
QoS Class (PathRecord)Service level (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)MTU and selector (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Rate and selector (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Packet lifetime and selector (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)If non-numeric value (like 'x') is specified then saquery will prompt for a value.Traffic Class (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Flow Label (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Hop limit (PathRecord, MCMemberRecord)Scope (MCMemberRecord)Join state (MCMemberRecord)Proxy join (MCMemberRecord)ServiceID (PathRecord)

Dependencies: OpenSM libvendor, OpenSM libopensm, libibumad

ibsysstat

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ibsysstat [options] <dest lid|guid> [<op>]

Nonstandard flags:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Current supported operations:
  ping - verify connectivity to server (default)
  host - obtain host information from server
  cpu  - obtain cpu information from server
  -o <oui>    use specified OUI number to multiplex vendor mads
  -S          start in server mode (do not return)

ibnetsplit

Automatically groups hosts and creates scripts that can be run in order to split the network into sub-networks containing one group of hosts.

Syntax

  • Group:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ibnetsplit [-v][-h][-g grp-file] -s <.lst|.net|.topo> <-r head-ports|-d max-dist>

  • Split:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ibnetsplit [-v][-h][-g grp-file] -s <.lst|.net|.topo>
-o out-dir

  • Combined:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ibnetsplit [-v][-h][-g grp-file] -s <.lst|.net|.topo> <-r head-ports|-d max-dist> -o out-dir

Usage

  • Grouping:

    The grouping is performed if the -r or -d options are provided.

  • If the -r is provided with a file containing group head ports, the algorithm examines the hosts distance from the set of node ports provided in the head-ports file (these are expected to be the ports running standby SM's).

  • If the -d is provided with a maximum distance of the hosts in each group, the algorithm partition the hosts by that distance.

    Note

    This method of analyzation may not be suitable for some topologies.

The results of the identified groups are printed into the file defined by the -g option (default ibnetsplit.groups) and can be manually edited. For groups where the head port is a switch, the group file uses the FIRST host port as the port to run the isolation script from.

  • Splitting:

    • If the -o flag is included, this algorithm analyzes the MinHop table of the topology and identifies the set of links and switches that may potentially be used for routing each group ports. The cross-switch links between switches of the group to other switches are declared as split-links and the commands to turn them off using Directed Routes from the original Group Head ports are written into the out-dir provided by the -o flag.

    Both stages require a subnet definition file to be provided by the -s flag. The supported formats for subnet definition are:

    • *.net - for ibnetdiscover

    • *.lst - for opensm-subnet.lst or ibiagnet.lst

    • *.topo - for a topology file

    HEAD PORTS FILE

    This file is provided by the user and defines the ports by which grouping of the other host ports is defined.

    Format:

    Each line should contain either the name or the GUID of a single port. For switches the port number shall be 0.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    <node-name>/P<port-num>|<PGUID>
    
        

    GROUPS FILE

    This file is generated by the program if the head-ports file is provided to it. Alternatively it can be provided (or edited) by the user if different grouping is desired. The generated script for isolating or connecting the group should be run from the first node in each group.

    Format:

    Each line may be either:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    GROUP: <group name>
<node-name>/P<port-num>|<PGUID>

ibdiagnet

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

It then produces the following files in the output directory (see below):

  • "ibdiagnet2.log" - A log file with detailed information.

  • "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" - A dump of the internal tool database.

  • "ibdiagnet2.lst" - A list of all the nodes, ports and links in the fabric.

  • "ibdiagnet2.pm" - A dump of all the nodes PM counters.

  • "ibdiagnet2.mlnx_cntrs" - A dump of all the nodes Mellanox diagnostic counters.

  • "ibdiagnet2.net_dump" - A dump of all the links and their features.

  • "ibdiagnet2.pkey" - A list of all pkeys found in the fabric.

  • "ibdiagnet2.aguid" - A list of all alias GUIDs found in the fabric.

  • "ibdiagnet2.sm" - A dump of all the SM (state and priority) in the fabric.

  • "ibdiagnet2.fdbs" - A dump of unicast forwarding tables of the fabric switches.

  • "ibdiagnet2.mcfdbs" - A dump of multicast forwarding tables of the fabric switches.

  • "ibdiagnet2.slvl" - A dump of SLVL tables of the fabric switches.

  • "ibdiagnet2.nodes_info" - A dump of all the nodes vendor specific general information for nodes who supports it.

  • "ibdiagnet2.plft" - A dump of Private LFT Mapping of the fabric switches.

  • "ibdiagnet2.ar" - A dump of Adaptive Routing configuration of the fabric switches.

  • "ibdiagnet2.vl2vl" - A dump of VL to VL configuration of the fabric switches.

Load plugins from:

/tmp/ibutils2/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins/

You can specify additional paths to be looked in with "IBDIAGNET_PLUGINS_PATH" env variable.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Plugin Name                              Result     Comment
libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1     Succeeded  Plugin loaded
libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1       Succeeded  Plugin loaded

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[-i|--device <dev-name>] [-p|--port <port-num>]
[-g|--guid <GUID in hex>] [--skip <stage>]     
[--skip_plugin <library name>] [--sc]  
[--scr] [--pc] [-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>]   
[--pm_pause_time <seconds>] [--ber_test]       
[--ber_thresh <value>] [--llr_active_cell <64|128>]
[--extended_speeds <dev-type>] [--pm_per_lane]     
[--ls <2.5|5|10|14|25|FDR10|EDR20>]
[--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>] [--screen_num_errs <num>]    
[--smp_window <num>] [--gmp_window <num>]  
[--max_hops <max-hops>] [--read_capability <file name>]
[--write_capability <file name>]       
[--back_compat_db <version.sub_version>]       
[-V|--version] [-h|--help] [-H|--deep_help]    
[--virtual] [--mads_timeout <mads-timeout>]    
[--mads_retries <mads-retries>] [-m|--map <map-file>]  
[--vlr <file>] [-r|--routing] [--r_opt <[vs,][mcast,]>]
[--sa_dump <file>] [-u|--fat_tree]     
[--scope <file.guid>] [--exclude_scope <file.guid>]    
[-w|--write_topo_file <file name>]     
[-t|--topo_file <file>] [--out_ibnl_dir <directory>]   
[-o|--output_path <directory>] 
Cable Diagnostic (Plugin)  
[--get_cable_info] [--cable_info_disconnected] 
Phy Diagnostic (Plugin)    
[--get_phy_info] [--reset_phy_info]

Options

Copy
Copied!
            

            
-i|--device <dev-name>        : Specifies the name of the device of the port            
                                used to connect to the IB fabric (in case               
                                of multiple devices on he local system).                
-p|--port <port-num>          : Specifies the local device's port number                
                                used to connect to the IB fabric.                       
-g|--guid <GUID in hex>       : Specifies the local port GUID value of the              
                                port used to connect to the IB fabric. If               
                                GUID given is 0 than ibdiagnet displays                 
                                a list of possible port GUIDs and waits                 
                                for user input.                                         
--skip <stage>                : Skip the executions of the given stage.
                                Applicable skip stages (vs_cap_smp
                                vs_cap_gmp | links | pm |                 
                                speed_width_check | all).                               
--skip_plugin <library name>  : Skip the load of the given library name.                
                                Applicable skip plugins:                                
                                (libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1 |                 
                                 libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1).                    
--sc                             : Provides a report of Mellanox counters                  
--scr                            : Reset all the Mellanox counters (if –sc
                                   option selected).                                              
--pc                             : Reset all the fabric PM counters.                       
-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>      : If any of the provided PM is greater then                
                                   its provided value than print it.                       
--pm_pause_time <seconds>        : Specifies the seconds to wait between    
                                   first counters sample and second counters 
                                   sample. If seconds given is 0 than no 
                                   second counters sample will be done. 
                                   (default=1).                                            
--ber_test                        :Provides a BER test for each port. 
                                   Calculate BER for each port and check no 
                                   BER value has exceeds the BER threshold.                          
                                   (default threshold="10^-12").                           
--ber_thresh <value>               :Specifies the threshold value for the 
                                   BER test. The reciprocal number of the 
                                   BER should be provided. Example: for 
                                   10^-12 than value need to be 
                                   1000000000000 or 0xe8d4a51000                
                                   (10^12).If threshold given is 0 than all                
                                   BER values for all ports will be 
                                   reported.              
--llr_active_cell <64|128>         : Specifies the LLR active cell size
                                     for BER test, when LLR is active in the                 
                                     fabric.                                                 
--extended_speeds <dev-type>         : Collect and test port extended speeds 
                                     counters. dev-type: (sw | all).                                   
--pm_per_lane                        : List all counters per lane (when 
                                     available).            
--ls <0|2.5|5|10|14|25|50|100|FDR10>    : Specifies the expected link speed.                   
--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>                  : Specifies the expected link width.                      
--screen_num_errs <num>              : Specifies the threshold for printing 
                                       errors to screen. (default=5).                                            
--smp_window <num>                   : Max smp MADs on wire. (default=8).                      
--gmp_window <num>                   : Max gmp MADs on wire. (default=128).                    
--max_hops <max-hops>                : Specifies the maximum hops for the 
                                       discovery process. (default=64).                                           
--read_capability <file name>        : Specifies capability masks 
                                       configuration file, giving capability 
                                       mask configuration for the fabric. 
                                       ibdiagnet will use this mapping for 
                                       Vendor Specific MADs sending.               
--write_capability <file name>       : Write out an example file for 
                                       capability masks configuration,                                    
                                       and also the default capability 
                                       masks for some devices.
--back_compat_db <version.sub_version> : Show ports section in
                                         "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" according to 
                                         given version. Default version 2.0.
-V|--version                          : Prints the version of the tool.
-h|--help                             : Prints help information (without 
                                        plugins help if exists).
-H|--deep_help                        : Prints deep help information 
                                        (including plugins help).
--virtual                             : Discover VPorts during discovery 
                                        stage.
--mads_timeout <mads-timeout>         : Specifies the timeout (in 
                                         milliseconds) for sent and received 
                                         mads. (default=500).
--mads_retries <mads-retries>         : Specifies the number of retreis for 
                                        every timeout mad. (default=2).
-m|--map <map-file>                   : Specifies mapping file, that maps 
                                        node guid to name 
                                        (format: 0x[0-9a-fA-F]+ "name").
                                        Maping file can also be specified by 
                                        Environment variable 
                                        "IBUTILS_NODE_NAME_MAP_FILE_PATH".
--src_lid <src-lid>                   : source lid
--dest_lid <dest-lid>                 : destination lid
--dr_path <dr-path>                   : direct route path
-o|--output_path <directory>          : Specifies the directory where the 
                                        Output files will be placed.
                                        (default="/var/tmp/ibdiagpath/").
Cable Diagnostic (Plugin)
--get_cable_info                      : Indicates to query all QSFP cables 
                                        for cable information. Cable 
                                        information will be stored
                                        in "ibdiagnet2.cables".
--cable_info_disconnected             : Get cable info on disconnected 
                                        ports.
Phy Diagnostic (Plugin)
--get_phy_info                        : Indicates to query all ports for phy 
                                        information.
--reset_phy_info                      : Indicates to clear all ports phy 
                                        information.

Cable Diagnostic (Plugin):

This plugin performs cable diagnostic. It can collect cable info (vendor, PN, OUI etc..) on each valid QSFP cable, if specified.

It produces the following files in the output directory (see below):

  • "ibdiagnet2.cables" - In case specified to collect cable info, this file will contain all collected cable info.

Phy Diagnostic (Plugin)

This plugin performs phy diagnostic.

Load Plugins from:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/tmp/ibutils2/share/ibdiagnet2.1.1/plugins/

You can specify additional paths to be looked in with "IBDIAGNET_PLUGINS_PATH" env variableLoad plugins from:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
Plugin Name                                   Result     Comment
libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1          Succeeded  Plugin loaded
libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1            Succeeded  Plugin loaded

Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[-i|--device <dev-name>] [-p|--port <port-num>]
[-g|--guid <GUID in hex>] [--skip <stage>]
[--skip_plugin <library name>] [--sc]
[--scr] [--pc] [-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>]
[--pm_pause_time <seconds>] [--ber_test]
[--ber_thresh <value>] [--llr_active_cell <64|128>]
[--extended_speeds <dev-type>] [--pm_per_lane]     
[--ls <2.5|5|10|14|25|FDR10|EDR20>]                
[--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>] [--screen_num_errs <num>]    
[--smp_window <num>] [--gmp_window <num>]          
[--max_hops <max-hops>] [--read_capability <file name>]
[--write_capability <file name>]                       
[--back_compat_db <version.sub_version>]               
[-V|--version] [-h|--help] [-H|--deep_help]            
[--virtual] [--mads_timeout <mads-timeout>]            
[--mads_retries <mads-retries>] [-m|--map <map-file>]  
[--src_lid <src-lid>] [--dest_lid <dest-lid>]          
[--dr_path <dr-path>] [-o|--output_path <directory>]   
Cable Diagnostic (Plugin)                                  
[--get_cable_info] [--cable_info_disconnected]         
Phy Diagnostic (Plugin)                                    
[--get_phy_info] [--reset_phy_info]

Options

-i|--device <dev-name>-p|--port <port-num>-g|--guid <GUID in hex>--skip <stage>--skip_plugin <library name>--sc--scr--pc-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>--pm_pause_time <seconds>--ber_test--ber_thresh <value>--llr_active_cell <64|128>--extended_speeds <dev-type>--pm_per_lane:List all counters per lane (when available).--ls <2.5|5|10|14|25|FDR10|EDR20>--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>--screen_num_errs <num>--smp_window <num>--gmp_window <num>--max_hops <max-hops>--read_capability <file name>--write_capability <file name>--back_compat_db <version.sub_version>-V|--version-h|--help-H|--deep_help--virtual--mads_timeout <mads-timeout>--mads_retries <mads-retries>-m|--map <map-file>--src_lid <src-lid>--dest_lid <dest-lid>--dr_path <dr-path>-o|--output_path <directory>Cable Diagnostic (Plugin)--get_cable_info--cable_info_disconnectedPhy Diagnostic (Plugin)--get_phy_info--reset_phy_info
:Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the IB fabric (in case of multiple devices on the local system).:Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric.:Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is 0 than ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits for user input.:Skip the executions of the given stage. Applicable skip stages: (vs_cap_smp | vs_cap_gmp | links | pm | speed_width_check | all).:Skip the load of the given library name. Applicable skip plugins:(libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1 | libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1).:Provides a report of Mellanox counters:Reset all the Mellanox counters (if -sc option selected). :Reset all the fabric PM counters. :If any of the provided PM is greater then its provided value than print it.:Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is 0 than no second counters sample will be done. (default=1).:Provides a BER test for each port. Calculate BER for each port and check no BER value has exceeds the BER threshold.(default threshold="10^-12").:Specifies the threshold value for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example: for 10^-12 than value need to be 1000000000000 or 0xe8d4a51000(10^12).If threshold given is 0 than all BER values for all ports will be reported.:Specifies the LLR active cell size for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric.:Collect and test port extended speeds counters. dev-type: (sw | all).
:Specifies the expected link speed.:Specifies the expected link width.:Specifies the threshold for printing errors to screen. (default=5).:Max smp MADs on wire. (default=8).:Max gmp MADs on wire. (default=128).:Specifies the maximum hops for the discovery process.(default=64).:Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for Vendor Specific MADs sending.:Write out an example file for capability masks configuration, and also the default capability masks for some devices.:Show ports section in "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" according to given version. Default version 2.0.:Prints the version of the tool.:Prints help information (without plugins help if exists).:Prints deep help information (including plugins help).:Discover VPorts during discovery stage.:Specifies the timeout (in milliseconds) for sent and received mads.(default=500).:Specifies the number of retries for every timeout mad.(default=2).:Specifies mapping file, that maps node guid to name (format: 0x[0-9a-fA-F]+ "name"). Mapping file can also be specified by environment variable "IBUTILS_NODE_NAME_MAP_FILE_PATH".:source liddestination lid:direct route path:Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed. (default="/var/tmp/ibdiagpath/").
:Indicates to query all QSFP cables for cable information. Cable information will be stored in "ibdiagnet2.cables".:Get cable info on disconnected ports.
:Indicates to query all ports for phy information.:Indicates to clear all ports phy information.
