On This Page
- SA Key
- SA Enhanced Trust Model (SAETM)
- SGID Spoofing
- Configuration File Parameters - Value Example
- Service Key
- M_Key Authentication
- Class Management Keys
Appendix – Security Features
SA Key is used to identify trusted SA requests.
Configuration Parameters
Parameter
Description
sa_key
Key for trusted SA requests as defined in IB specifications. Must be non-zero.
Standard SA has a concept of trust-based requests on the SA_Key that is part of each SA MAD. A trusted request is when the SA_Key value is not equal to zero but equals the SA configured value, while an untrusted request is when the SA_Key value equals zero in the request. If a request has a non-zero SA_Key value that is different from the configured SA key, it will be dropped and reported.
When SAETM is enabled, the SA limits the set of untrusted requests allowed. Untrusted requests that are not allowed according to SAETM will be silently dropped (for the set of untrusted requests allowed, see the following section below).
SAETM feature is disabled by default. To enable it, set the sa_enhanced_trust_model parameter to TRUE.
Additional SAETM Configuration Parameters
Parameter
Description
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec
Defines whether to allow GUIDInfoRecord as part of the SAETM set of untrusted requests allowed (see section below)
sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf
Defines whether to drop GUIDInfoRecord from non-physical ports (see section below)
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests
Defines the behavior for proxy requests (see section below)
sa_etm_max_num_mcgs/
sa_etm_max_num_srvcs/
sa_etm_max_num_event_subs
Defines the registration limits in SAETM (see section below)
sa_check_sgid_spoofing
Enables SGID spoofing checks.
List of Untrusted SA Requests
The following table lists the untrusted requests allowed when SAETM is enabled:
Request
Request Type
Get/Set/Delete
Get
GetTable (only if both destination and source are specified (e,g. only point to point))
Get/Set/Delete
Get
Set (for non-SM security traps)
Set/Delete – this request can only be part of this set depending on the values of sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec and sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf – see elaboration below.
Notes:
- When
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_recis set to FALSE (and SAETM is enabled), the SA will drop GUIDInfoRecord Set/Delete untrusted requests.
- When
sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf is set to FALSE (and SAETM is enabled), the SA will drop GUIDInfoRecord Set/Delete requests from non-physical ports.
- In case
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_recis FALSE, GUIDInfoRecord Set/Delete requests will become part of the SAETM set of untrusted requests allowed.
- When
sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf is FALSE, the requests will only be allowed from physical ports.
Proxy SA Requests
SA modification request (SET/DELETE) is identified as a proxy operation when the port corresponding with the requester source address (SLID from LRH / SGID from GRH) is diffident than the port for which the request applies:
For
MCMemberRecord, when the
MCMemberRecord.PortGIDfield does not match the requester address.
For
ServiceRecord, when the
ServiceRecord.ServiceGIDfield does not match requester address.
For the
GUIDInfoRecord, when the LID field in the RID of the record does not match the requester address.
When
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requestsis set to FALSE and SAETM is enabled, untrusted proxy requests will be dropped.
Registration Limits
When any of
sa_etm_max_num_mcgs,
sa_etm_max_num_srvcsor
sa_etm_max_num_event_subsparameters is set to 0, the number of this parameter’s registrations can be unlimited. When the parameter’s value is different than 0, attempting to exceed the maximum number of registrations will result in the request being silently dropped. Consequently, the requester and request info will be logged, and an event will be generated for the Activity Manager.
The following parameters control the maximum number of registrations:
Parameter
Description
Maximum number of multicast groups per port/vport that can be registered.
Maximum number of service records per port/vport that can be registered.
Maximum number of event subscriptions (InformInfo) per port/vport that can be registered.
SAETM Logging
When requesting an operation that is not part of the SAETM set of untrusted requests, it will be silently dropped and eventually written to the SM log.
The logging of the dropped MADs is repressed to not overload the OpenSM log. If the request that needs to be dropped was received from the same requester many times consecutively, OpenSM logs it only if the request number is part of the following sequence:
0, 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200... (similar to the trap log repression).
SA can validate requester addresses by comparing the SLID and SGID of the incoming request. SA determines the requester port by the SLID and SGID field of the request. SGID spoofing is when the SGID and SLID do not match.
When
sa_check_sgid_spoofingparameter is enabled, SA checks for SGID spoofing in every request that includes GRH, unless the SLID belongs to a router port in that same request. In case the request SGID does not match its SLID, the request will be dropped. The default value of this parameter is TRUE.
```
sa_enhanced_trust_model FALSE
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests FALSE
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec FALSE
sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf FALSE
sa_etm_max_num_mcgs
128
sa_etm_max_num_srvcs
32
sa_etm_max_num_event_subs
32
sa_rate_threshold
0
sa_check_sgid_spoofing TRUE
```
The
ServiceKeyfeature may be used to allow authentication of the creation, replacement and deletion of ServiceRecords with selected ServiceNames, according to IB Specification.
SM Support mapping service name to service key using a file.
The path to service name to service key map file is set using *service_name2key_map_file* parameter in SM configuration file.
Each line in the file contains mapping from service name to service key (in IPv6 format).
For example:
```
SHArP.AggregationManager 1111:2222:3333:4444:5555:6666:7777:8888
```
M_Key Per Port
This feature increases protection on the fabric as a unique M_Key is generated and set for each HCA, router, or switch port.
OpenSM calculates an M_Key per port by performing a hash function on the port GUID of the device and the M_Key configured in opensm.conf.
To enable M_Key per port, set the parameter below in addition to the parameters listed in the previous section:
m_key_per_port TRUE
This section outlines the Subnet Manager (SM) feature for configuring class management keys.
The supported management classes include:
M_Key (Subnet Manager classes 0x01 and 0x81)
CC_Key (Congestion Control class 0x21)
VS_Key (Vendor Specific class 0x0A)
N2N_Key (Node-to-Node class 0x0C)
MADs are used to initialize and configure network devices in the subnet, and therefore, are considered privilege operation.
There is a mechanism to authorize management packets based on:
A key specified in the MAD headers.
A key stored locally on each HCA/Router port or switch port0 in the subnet.
Authentication is performed by the management entity at the destination port and is achieved by comparing the key contained in the MAD header with the key residing at the destination port.
As such, when the feature is enabled, MADs sent to network devices by diagnostics and monitoring tools should be sent with the correct key.
When the
M_Keyfeature is enabled with
m_key_protection_levelset to 2, both GET and SET MAD operation are required, including the destination port key, meaning the diagnostic and monitoring tools that uses SMP MADs will be unable to operate without the correct destination port key.
When
m_key_protection_levelis set to 1, only SET MAD operations require including the destination port key, meaning the diagnostic and monitoring tools that uses SMP MADs will be able to operate even without specifying the correct destination port key.
To disable the mechanism after it was enabled, need to explicitly disable the feature in SM configuration. Once the feature is disabled in SM configuration, SM will disable the feature on the network devices.
M_Key
Subnet Manager Class Parameters:
Parameter
Description
Values
The base M_Key or seed used for generation.
- 0: Disables the feature.
- 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF: Enables use of a random seed to generate M_Keys.- Values from 0x1 to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFE: Specify an explicit M_Key or seed for generating M_Keys.
Determines whether each device port receives a unique M_Key.
- TRUE: Enabled. SM uses the m_key value as a seed to generate a distinct M_Key for each port.
- FALSE: Disabled. SM uses the m_key value as a uniform M_Key for all devices.
Duration (in seconds) of the M_Key lease, as defined by the InfiniBand specification.
Default: 60 seconds.
Defines the protection level according to the InfiniBand specification.
No specific values provided (likely a configurable parameter according to InfiniBand specifications).
Notes:
If
m_key_per_portis enabled and
m_key_protection_levelis set to
0, the SM will override it to
2.
If
m_key_per_portis enabled and
m_keyis
0, the SM will automatically set it to
0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF.
If
m_key_per_portis enabled and
m_key_lease_periodis
0, the SM will default it to
60seconds.
Please note that some configuration values in
opensm.
confmay be overwritten by UFM when UFM starts executing.
Specifically,
m_key_per_portand
m_key may be overwritten. So, in order to avoid misconfigurations due to potential overwrites, please make sure that these parameters are configured correctly in gv.cfg (UFM configuration file).
Set the following configuration in gv.cfg, in [SubnetManager] section:
m_key_per_port = true
global_m_key_seed = 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF
If
m_key_per_portis set to true, it is crucial to revert this setting to false before uninstalling UFM.
Failing to do so may prevent both the Subnet Manager (SM) and any InfiniBand (IB) utilities from sending MADs over the IB network after a fresh UFM installation.
Common Parameters for CC_Key / VS_Key / N2N_Key
For all management classes other than the Subnet Manager class, the
key_mgr_seed parameter controls the seed used to generate unique keys per device for each class.
Configuration Parameters
Configuration Parameter
Description
Values
Seed value for generating class management keys.
- 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF: Enables use of a random seed for key generation.
- Values from 0x1 to 0xFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFE: Specify a fixed seed for key generation.
Number of threads dedicated to handling GMP key violation traps.
No specific values provided (likely a configurable integer).
Example Configuration
```
key_mgr_seed
0x0000000000000001
gmp_traps_threads_num
1
```
CC Key
The CC Key is a security mechanism for the Congestion Control (CC) Class
0x21. When enabled, the Subnet Manager assigns a unique CC Key to each port in the subnet that supports both the CC Class and CC Key feature. The extent of protection is controlled by configuration parameters in the SM configuration file.
Once enabled, if a device receives a Management Datagram (MAD) within the protected scope using an incorrect CC Key, it notifies the Subnet Manager of a key violation. (Refer to section 3.1.2:
cc_key_lease_period for more details.)
Note: When the CC Key feature is enabled, all CC configuration MADs must carry the correct key. Therefore, Congestion Control can only be configured on a port after its CC Key has been set.
Support for CC Key requires Congestion Control to be either disabled or enabled (
mlnx_congestion_control must be set to
1 or
2).
Configuration Parameters
Parameter
Description
Controls whether CC Keys are configured and how:
•
Lease period in seconds (per IB specifications).
• On receiving a MAD with an invalid key, the device notifies the Subnet Manager and waits this duration.• If no response, protection expires and a new CC Manager can reconfigure keys.• If response received (TrapRepress + KeyInfo Set), protection continues.•
Defines the protection level:
•
Maximum number of CC class MADs allowed in the network at any given time.
Important: These configurations are valid only when non-zero keys are applied to the ports (i.e.,
cc_key_enable = 2). If ports are configured with a zero key, no protection is enforced.
Example
```
cc_key_enable
2
cc_key_lease_period
10
cc_key_protect_bit
1
cc_max_outstanding_mads
500
```
Vendor Specific (VS) Key
The VS Key is a security feature for the Vendor Specific (VS) Class
0xA. The Subnet Manager assigns a unique VS Key to each port in the subnet that supports the VS Class and the VS Key feature. The scope of protection is defined by parameters in the Subnet Manager’s configuration file.
Once the feature is enabled, if a device receives a Management Datagram (MAD) within the protected scope using an incorrect key, it notifies the Subnet Manager of a key violation. (See table below
vs_key_lease_period for details.)
Configuration Parameters
Parameter
Description
Controls whether VS Keys are configured:
•
Lease period in seconds.
When a device receives a MAD with an incorrect key:• It notifies the Subnet Manager and waits for a response for the duration of the lease period.• If no response, key protection expires and a new VS Manager can reconfigure the keys.• If response received (TrapRepress + VS KeyInfo Set), key protection is maintained.• A value of
Defines the VS Key protection level using both the VS protect bit and the protection scope:
•
Note that the above settings are only effective when non-zero keys are configured on the subnet ports (i.e.,
vs_key_enable is set to
2). Ports with a zero key are not protected.
Example Configuration
```
vs_key_enable
2
vs_key_lease_period
60
vs_key_ci_protect_bits
1
vs_max_outstanding_mads
500
```
Node-to-Node (N2N) Key
The N2N Key is a security feature for the Node-to-Node (N2N) Class
0xC. The Subnet Manager assigns a unique N2N Key to each port in the subnet that supports both the N2N Class and the N2N Key feature. The protection scope is defined through parameters in the Subnet Manager's configuration file.
Once the feature is enabled, if a device receives a Management Datagram (MAD) within the protected scope that contains an incorrect key, it notifies the Subnet Manager of the key violation.
When the N2N Key feature is enabled, all Node-to-Node configuration MADs must include the correct N2N Key.
Configuration Parameters
Parameter
Description
Values
n2n_key_enable
Determines if N2N key configuration is enabled.
- 0: Ignore – no key configuration MADs are sent.
- 1: Disable – configure subnet ports to hold 0 values for N2N key, lease period, and protection bits, meaning no protection is provided.- 2: Enable – configure key for each port. Set lease period and protection level as defined by n2n_key_lease_period, n2n_key_protect_bit, and n2n_key_enable attributes.
n2n_key_lease_period
Lease period in seconds according to IB specifications. Defines how long the device waits for a response after receiving a MAD with an incorrect key.
- If 0: Lease period is infinite.
- If a response is received before the period ends, key protection remains.- If no response is received before the period ends, key protection is lost, and new N2N Manager can reconfigure the N2N keys.
n2n_key_protect_bit
Protection level for N2N Keys.
- 0: Protection is provided, but N2N managers can read the key by KeyInfo GET.
- 1: Protection is provided for all N2N MADs.
n2n_max_outstanding_mads
Maximum number of N2N class MADs in the network at once.
No specific values provided (likely a configurable parameter).
Please note that the above information is valid only if non-zero keys have been configured for the subnet ports (n2n_key_enable is set to 2). Ports with a zero key do not provide protection.
Example Configuration
```
n2n_key_enable
2
n2n_key_lease_period
10
n2n_key_protect_bit
1
n2n_max_outstanding_mads
500
```
Periodic Key Updates
The Subnet Manager (SM) supports periodic updates of the class management keys for network devices:
The periodic key update feature applies to all management class keys supported by SM.
This feature will take effect for management classes that are enabled and only on devices that support dual keys.
Devices that do not support dual keys will not undergo periodic key updates.
During each update cycle, SM will generate and assign new keys to all nodes based on a new random seed.
After each key update, SM will update the relevant files (guid2mkey, guid2cckey, guid2vskey, guid2_m2n_key, guid2_n2n_key) with the new keys.
The generated keys are unique to each port, derived from the SHA512 of:
/dev/urandom
Port GUID
Key type
Periodic update will take effect per management class, if that class key is enabled. The sections above explain how to enable each key type (N2N, VS, CC, M_Keys).
In order to avoid potentially interfering with currently executing diagnostic tools, after startup, SM waits one interval before changing keys for devices.
Configuration Parameter
Configuration Parameter
Description
Values
periodic_key_update
Time interval in minutes for periodic key updates.
- 0: Disable the feature.
- Non-zero: Interval in minutes to regenerate keys.
Example Configuration
```
# Perform a periodic update every
1440 minutes (
24 hours),
for each supporting
class
periodic_key_update
1440
# Enable
# Use random seed
for M_Key
m_key
0xffffffffffffffff
m_key_per_port TRUE
m_key_lease_period
60
m_key_protection_level
2
# Use random seed
for VS_Key, CC_Key and N2N_Key
key_mgr_seed
0xffffffffffffffff
# Enable VS_Key
vs_key_enable
2
vs_key_lease_period
60
vs_key_ci_protect_bits
1
# Enable N2N_Key
n2n_key_enable
2
n2n_key_lease_period
60
n2n_key_protect_bit
1
# Congestion control disabled, but CC_Key is enabled
mlnx_congestion_control
1
cc_key_enable
2
cc_key_lease_period
60
cc_key_protect_bit
1
```
Key Violation Trap Logging
A key violation occurs when a port receives a MAD with an incorrect key (e.g., a Class 0xA MAD with an incorrect VS Key in the MAD header). In this case, the port reports the violation to the Subnet Manager (SM), which then sends a TrapRepress and KeyInfo Set (for the relevant key class) to the affected port.
Additionally, the SM logs the key violation event. However, if the same violation is reported consecutively by the same requester, the SM will only log it if the request number falls within the following sequence:
0, 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200...