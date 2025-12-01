NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.1
Appendix - UFM Versions Manager

Note

  • This tool is compatible only with Oracle Linux v8.10.

  • It supports UFM version 6.22.2 and later.

  • The tool operates exclusively in Podman rootless mode, except for configuration backup and restore, which is supported on UFM Enterprise XDR Appliance (Gen 3.5).

  • UFM Infra mode is not supported by this tool.

UFM Versions Manager is a command-line tool for managing UFM system backups, configurations, and migrations. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running in Podman containers, with full support for both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.

The tool provides four core capabilities:

  • Configuration Snapshots - Fast config-only backups (up to 10 snapshots with rotation)

  • Full System Backup/Restore - Complete disaster recovery with Docker images

  • Migration - Move UFM to new hardware (SA or HA environments)

  • Upgrade - Upgrade UFM to new versions with automatic backup and version validation

Features

  • Automatic environment detection (SA vs HA)

  • Rootless Podman support

  • Version compatibility checking

  • HA cluster support with master/standby coordination

  • Dry-run mode for all operations

  • Parallel processing for faster backups

  • Comprehensive logging to stdout and syslog

Requirements

System Requirements

  • Python 3.9 or higher (up to Python 3.12, including)

  • Root access

  • Podman container runtime

  • UFM in Docker (only Docker/Podman UFM deployments supported)

  • Sufficient disk space:

    • Config snapshots: ~10 MB per snapshot

    • Full system backups: 3-10 GB, depending on the number of plugins

HA Environment Requirements

  • HA version 2.1.0 or higher (for migration operations only)

  • In HA setups:

    • Upgrade operation can only run from Standby node.

    • Other commands must run from master node

    • SSH access to standby node

Supported Platforms

  • UFM Enterprise XDR Appliance (Gen 3.5)

  • Oracle Linux 8

Logging

Log Locations

Log

Location

stdout (Console)

  • All operations logged to console output in real-time

  • Shows INFO, WARNING, and ERROR messages

Syslog

  • WARNING and ERROR messages logged to system syslog

  • View with: journalctl | grep ufm_versions_mgr


Log Levels

  • Default: INFO level (shows operation progress)

  • Verbose mode: DEBUG level (use --verbose flag for detailed output)

Viewing Logs

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# View syslog entries
journalctl | grep ufm_versions_mgr


Known Limitations

Limitation

Description

HA Configurations Not Backed Up

HA cluster configurations are not saved or restored by this tool

Full System Operations Blocked on Appliance

Full backup/restore not supported on UFM Appliance (only config snapshots allowed)

Single Full Backup

Only one full system backup maintained at a time (config snapshots: up to 10)

Strict Version Compatibility

Config snapshots can only be restored to same UFM and plugin versions

Must Run from HA Master Node

In HA environments, tool must execute from master

HA Full Backup on Local Storage

Full backups are stored on the master node's local storage (`/opt/ufm/backup/downgrade/`), NOT on DRBD shared storage. After HA failover, the new master cannot access backups created on the old master. User must manually copy the backup directory from old master to new master if restore is needed. Configuration snapshots are unaffected (stored on shared storage

Root Access Required

Tool must run as root user

UFM Docker Only

Only supports UFM running in Docker/Podman containers

HA Migration Version

Requires HA version 2.1.0 or higher

Upgrade Not Available on Appliance

The `upgrade` command is only supported on Docker/Podman UFM deployments, not on UFM Appliance 3.5

No Concurrent Operations

Only one instance can run at a time

Command Reference

Operation

Command

Downtime

Config snapshot

ufm_versions_mgr backup --config

No

Config restore

ufm_versions_mgr restore --config --snapshot-number 1

Yes

Full backup

ufm_versions_mgr backup

No

Full restore (SA)

ufm_versions_mgr restore

Yes

Full restore (HA)

ufm_versions_mgr restore

Yes

SA migration

ufm_versions_mgr restore --migrate-sa --target-ip X.X.X.X

No

HA migration

ufm_versions_mgr restore --migrate-ha --target-ip X.X.X.X --hacluster-password PWD

Yes

Upgrade (SA)

ufm_versions_mgr upgrade FILE.gz

Yes

Upgrade (HA)

ufm_versions_mgr upgrade FILE.gz

No

Getting Help

Description

Command

General help

ufm_versions_mgr --help

Backup command help

ufm_versions_mgr backup --help

Restore command help

ufm_versions_mgr restore --help

Upgrade command help

ufm_versions_mgr upgrade --help

Show version

ufm_versions_mgr --version

Note

Use --verbose for detailed output during operations.

Use --dry-run to preview any operation before executing.

Default Backup Locations

Config snapshots: /opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations/

Full system backups: /opt/ufm/backup/downgrade/
