Configurations Snapshot

This approach uses a cron job to create a new configuration snapshot at a regular interval.

Keep in mind that UFM supports a maximum of 10 configuration snapshots.

Once this limit is reached, the oldest snapshot is automatically deleted when a new one is created.

Since the snapshot limit is 10:

Every 12 hours → keeps ~5 days of history

Every 24 hours (daily) → keeps ~10 days of history

For most environments, daily backups are sufficient and provide a good balance between retention and frequency.

Open the root user’s crontab: Copy Copied! sudo crontab -e Add one of the following lines depending on your desired frequency: Every 12 hours: Copy Copied! 0 */ 12 * * * /usr/bin/ufm_versions_mgr backup --config --label "Periodic config backup" Every day at midnight: Copy Copied! 0 0 * * * /usr/bin/ufm_versions_mgr backup --config --label "Daily config backup" Save and exit. Cron will automatically schedule and run the snapshots.

This approach is more efficient and avoids unnecessary snapshots when UFM configuration files haven’t changed.

It uses a custom shell script that:

Computes a checksum of key UFM configuration files and plugin configurations.

Compares it with the previous checksum.

Creates a new snapshot only if changes are detected.

Create custom script in /usr/local/bin/ /usr/local/bin/ufm_backup_if_changed.sh Collapse Source Copy Copied! UFM_CONF_FILES=( "/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm.conf" "/opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg" "/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/partitions.conf" "/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm-health-policy.conf" ) PLUGINS_DIR= "/opt/ufm/files/conf/plugins" CHECKSUM_FILE= "/opt/ufm/ufm_conf_checksum" echo "$(date '+%F %T') - Getting checksum of tracked files..." CURRENT= "" for f in "${UFM_CONF_FILES[@]}" ; do [ -f "$f" ] && CURRENT= "$CURRENT$(md5sum " $f " | awk '{print $1}')" done if [ -d "$PLUGINS_DIR" ]; then PLUGINS_SUM=$( find "$PLUGINS_DIR" - type f \( -name "*.conf" -o -name "*.cfg" -o -name "*.json" -o -name "*.plugin_version" \) \ ! -path "*/run/*" ! -path "*/lock/*" \ - exec md5sum {} + 2>/dev/null | sort | md5sum | awk '{print $1}' ) CURRENT= "$CURRENT$PLUGINS_SUM" fi CURRENT_SUM=$( echo "$CURRENT" | md5sum | awk '{print $1}' ) LAST_SUM=$( cat "$CHECKSUM_FILE" 2>/dev/null) echo "$(date '+%F %T') - Current checksum: $CURRENT_SUM, Last checksum: $LAST_SUM" if [ "$CURRENT_SUM" != "$LAST_SUM" ]; then echo "$(date '+%F %T') - Configuration changed, creating snapshot..." /usr/bin/ufm_versions_mgr backup --config --label "Periodic backup" echo "$CURRENT_SUM" > "$CHECKSUM_FILE" else echo "$(date '+%F %T') - No configuration change detected, skipping snapshot." fi echo "<=============================>" Make the Script Executable Copy Copied! chmod +x /usr/local/bin/ufm_backup_if_changed.sh Open a crontab to edit Copy Copied! sudo crontab -e Add: Copy Copied! 0 */ 6 * * * /usr/local/bin/ufm_backup_if_changed.sh >> /var/log/ufm_periodic_config_backup.log

Script Output example

<=============================>

2025-11-07 22:35:24 - Getting checksum of tracked files...

2025-11-07 22:35:24 - Current checksum: 5556f600a2513b9300e11c139c2a44d7, Last checksum: 5556f600a2513b9300e11c139c2a44d7

2025-11-07 22:35:24 - No configuration change detected, skipping snapshot.

<=============================>

2025-11-07 22:36:03 - Getting checksum of tracked files...

2025-11-07 22:36:03 - Current checksum: 82f78302f08bb7a8b4ae7759f050e3f1, Last checksum: 5556f600a2513b9300e11c139c2a44d7

2025-11-07 22:36:03 - Configuration changed, creating snapshot...

[INFO] Using container runtime: podman

[INFO] HA environment detected - validating master node

[INFO] Running on HA master node - proceeding

[INFO] HA Version: 6.1.1-2

[INFO] Creating configuration snapshot...

[INFO] Label: Periodic backup

[INFO] Starting backup to /opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations/ufm-config-snapshot-temp/ufm-config-snapshot-20251107-223604.zip

[INFO] Validating UFM configuration files

[INFO] Creating temporary UFM container: ufm-config-validator

[INFO] Temporary UFM container completed successfully

[INFO] Configuration validation PASSED

[INFO] Creating temporary UFM container: ufm-restore-118159

[INFO] Temporary UFM container completed successfully

[INFO] Backup completed successfully

[INFO] Snapshot created successfully: /opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations/ufm-config-snapshot-temp/ufm-config-snapshot-20251107-223604.zip

[INFO] Creating snapshot info

[INFO] Snapshot info created successfully: /opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations/ufm-config-snapshot-temp

[INFO] Rotating snapshots

[INFO] Renaming /opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations/ufm-config-snapshot-temp to /opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations/ufm-config-snapshot-1

[INFO] Configuration snapshot created successfully!

[INFO] Snapshot location: /opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations

<=============================>

Summary: