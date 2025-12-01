NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.1
Data Streaming

This section allows users to configure System Logs (syslog) streaming settings via web UI.

Field

Description

Status

Enable/disable exporting UFM logs to syslog

Mode

Export logs to local or remote syslog

Destination

Remote server IP/hostname and port in case of the remote mode

System Logs Level

Sets global syslog messages logging level. The syslog level is common for all the UFM components.

The syslog level that is sent to syslog is the highest among the syslog level and component log level as defined in the config file.

Streaming Data

Logs to export to system logs.

Note

Events logs are selected one by one from Events Policy settings when the system logs feature is enabled.

Note

Authentication service logs will be only available in case the Authentication Service is enabled
