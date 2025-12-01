On This Page
Fabric Health Tab
Through Fabric Health tab, you can access the fabric health reports. There are two kinds of reports:
Custom Reports - The user can generate a report that runs a series of checks on the fabric on demand.
Periodic Reports - An automatically generated report that is periodically generated by the UFM.
Each check that is run for a report triggers a corresponding event. Events are also triggered when a report starts and ends. For more information, see Events & Alarms.
To run a new report, do the following:
Click “Run New Report."
Select the desired fabric health checks to run in the Fabric Health Report window and click “Run Report."
Results will be displayed automatically:
The report displays the following:
A report summary table of the errors and warnings generated by the report.
A fabric summary of the devices and ports in the fabric.
Details of the results of each check run by the report.
You can expand the view of each check or expand the view of all checks at once by clicking “Expand All."
To view only the errors of the report results, click the "Show Problems Only" checkbox.
The following table describes the checks included in the report.
Fabric Health Report Checks
Check
Description
To run, select:
Duplicate/Zero LID Check
Lists all ports with same LID or zero LID value.
LIDs Check
Default: Selected
Non-unique Node Description
Lists all nodes with same node description. Does not include switches with the same description.
Duplicated Node Description
Default: Selected
Use Node GUID-Description Mapping
Enables the usage of a mapping file (between node GUID and node description) when running duplicate node description analysis of the fabric. This file is located on the UFM server side at: /opt/ufm/conf/sm_guid_desc_mapping.cfgconf/sm_guid_desc_mapping.cfg, and uses the following format (node_guid → description):
0x248a070300702710 "Desc1"
0x248a0703007026f0 "Desc2"
0x0002c90300494100 "Desc3"
Use Node GUID-Description Mapping
Default: Unchecked
Note: In order for this checkbox to be available, the Duplicated Node Description checkbox should also be selected. Otherwise, this checkbox will be greyed-out.
SM Status
Checks that:
The report lists all SMs in the fabric with their attributes.
SM Configuration Check
Default: Selected
Bad Links
Performs a full-fabric discovery and reports “non-responsive” ports with their path.
Non-Optimal Links Check
Default: Selected
Link Width
Checks if link width is optimally used.
None-Optimal Speed and Width
Default: Selected
Link Width: The default is ALL.
Link Speed
Checks if link speed is optimally used.
None-Optimal Speed and Width
Default: Selected
Link Speed: The default is ALL.
Flapping Links Events
Provides a list of Links related events, generated by IBLR plugin.
Flapping Links
Default: Not Selected
BER Port Events
Provides a list of Symbol BER related events, generated by IBLR plugin.
Symbol BER events
Default: Not Selected
Firmware Check
Checks for firmware inconsistencies. For each device model in the fabric, the test finds the latest installed version of the firmware and reports devices with older versions.
Firmware Version Check
Default: Selected
Health Policy Devices
Provides a list of defined UFM Health policy devices.
UFM Health Policy
Default: Selected
Cable Information
Reports cable information as stored in EEPROM on each port: cable vendor, type, length and serial number.
Cable Type Check & Cable Diagnostics
Default: NOT selected because this test might take a long time to complete (40 msec per port)
UFM Alarms
Lists all open alarms in UFM.
UFM Alarms
Default: Selected
Non-Optimal Aggregated Ports
Lists all aggregated ports, that are not optimally configured.
Non-Optimal Aggregated Ports
Default: NOT selected. Available only for XDR ports.
Cable Firmware Mismatch
List of cable firmware version inconsistencies between the cable and other cables in fabric.
Cable Type Check & Cable Diagnostic
Default: NOT selected because this test might take a long time to complete (40 msec per port)
CLPD Version mismatch
List of CPLD version inconsistencies between the switch and other switches in fabric.
CLPD Version mismatch check
Default: NOT Selected
The periodic reports are generated automatically upon UFM bring up.
To edit the report parameters, click the "Edit Report Parameters".