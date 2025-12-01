Installing UFM Docker Container Mode

UFM dedicated NVIDIA Host InfiniBand Networking packages provided by DOCA-Host must be installed on the server that will run UFM Docker.

For UFM to work, you must have an InfiniBand port configured with an IP address and in "up" state.

If the hosting server is equipped with XDR HCAs (ConnectX-8/ConnectX-9 SuperNICs), SMI devices for the InfiniBand interfaces intended to be used as fabric interfaces in UFM (for OpenSM) must be created if they do not already exist.

Fabric interfaces are defined in the Server section of the gv.cfg file.