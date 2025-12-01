Installing UFM on Docker Container - High Availability Mode

There are the three methods to configure the HA cluster:

On the master server only , configure the HA nodes. To do so, from /tmp, run the configure_ha_nodes.sh command as shown in the below example Copy Copied! configure_ha_nodes.sh \ --cluster-password 12345678 \ --master-primary-ip 10.10 . 50.1 \ --standby-primary-ip 10.10 . 50.2 \ --master-secondary-ip 192.168 . 10.1 \ --standby-secondary-ip 192.168 . 10.2 \ --no-vip Note The script configure_ha_nodes.sh is is located under /usr/local/bin/, therefore, by default, you do not need to use the full path to run it. Note The --cluster-password must be at least 8 characters long. Note When using back-to-back ports with local IP addresses for HA sync interfaces, ensure that you add your IP addresses and hostnames to the /etc/hosts file. This is needed to allow the HA configuration to resolve hostnames correctly based on the IP addresses you are using. Note configure_ha_nodes.sh requires SSH connection to the standby server. If SSH trust is not configured, then you are prompted to enter the SSH password of the standby server during configuration runtime Depending on the size of your partition, wait for the configuration process to complete and DRBD sync to finish. To check the DRBD sync status, run: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster status

If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. You can see all the options for configuring HA in the Help menu:

Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -h

To configure HA, follow the below instructions:

Note Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.

[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby -e <peer ip address> -l <local ip address> -p <cluster_password> [On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r master -e <peer ip address> -l <local ip address> -p <cluster_password> -i <virtual ip address>

Configure HA without SSH Trust (Single Link Configuration)

Warning This is not the recommended configuration and, in case of network failure, it might cause HA cluster split brain.

If you cannot establish an SSH trust between your HA servers, you can use ufm_ha_cluster directly to configure HA. To configure HA, follow the below instructions:

Note Please change the variables in the commands below based on your setup.

[On Standby Server] Run the following command to configure Standby Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config \ -r standby \ -e 10.212 . 145.5 \ -l 10.212 . 145.6 \ --enable-single-link [On Master Server] Run the following command to configure Master Server: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r master \ -e 10.212 . 145.6 \ -l 10.212 . 145.5 \ -i 10.212 . 145.50 \ --enable-single-link You must wait until after configuration for DRBD sync to finish, depending on the size of your partition. To check the DRBD sync status, run: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster status IPv6 Example: Copy Copied! ufm_ha_cluster config -r standby -l fcfc:fcfc: 209 : 224 :20c:29ff:fee7:d5f2 -e fcfc:fcfc: 209 : 224 :20c:29ff:fecb: 4962 --enable-single-link -p some_secret

