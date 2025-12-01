Known Issues in This Release
Ref #
Issue
4729245
Description: The “Switch Terminal” feature does not work after upgrading to UFM6.23.1-6 (only upon fresh installation)
Keywords: "Switch Terminal", Upgrade
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in release: v6.23.1-5
4577375
Description: While adding/removing a plugin via UI, the UFM UI is stuck on a "please wait" view.
Keywords: UFM Plugin, Add/Remove, Please Wait
Workaround: Run the following commands:
Discovered in release: v6.22.1
N/A
Description: After upgrading to UFM version 6.23.1, SHARP will be automatically enabled by default, even if it was manually disabled in the previous version.
Keywords: UFM upgrade, SHARP
Workaround:
If SHARP functionality is not required, it can be disabled by updating the
If UFM is already running, first disable SHARP in
Discovered in release: v6.23.1