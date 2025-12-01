NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.1
Known Issues in This Release

4729245

Description: The “Switch Terminal” feature does not work after upgrading to UFM6.23.1-6 (only upon fresh installation)

Keywords: "Switch Terminal", Upgrade

Workaround: N/A

Discovered in release: v6.23.1-5

4577375

Description: While adding/removing a plugin via UI, the UFM UI is stuck on a "please wait" view.

Keywords: UFM Plugin, Add/Remove, Please Wait

Workaround: Run the following commands:

  • "systemctl stop httpd"

  • "systemctl start httpd"

Discovered in release: v6.22.1

Description: After upgrading to UFM version 6.23.1, SHARP will be automatically enabled by default, even if it was manually disabled in the previous version.

Keywords: UFM upgrade, SHARP

Workaround:

If SHARP functionality is not required, it can be disabled by updating the gv.cfg configuration file and restarting UFM.

If UFM is already running, first disable SHARP in gv.cfg, then stop the SHARP service using the following command:

/etc/init.d/ufmd sharp_stop

Discovered in release: v6.23.1
