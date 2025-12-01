NVLink Plugin

After the plugin is activated, an "NVLink" section becomes available in the dashboards.

This view presents an overview of inventory elements—such as domains, switches, GPUs, Partitions and Compute Nodes Allocations—along with a filter for their health status.

Users can drill down from overall status indicators to specific elements, and further into the individual ports or links associated with each selected element.

The user can select a specific domain, upon which a list of associated switches and GPUs will be displayed, as illustrated in the example below.

If the selected domain has any health issues, a detailed breakdown of the affected devices will also be presented.

When an unhealthy device is selected, a list of all its ports and links will be displayed.

Additionally, the "Recent Events" notification panel on the right side of the screen is updated with the most recent health status changes of the devices.

The Managed Elements view is a tree-tabular display that shows all inventory elements, allowing users to browse through them. It also provides the option to add or remove domains.

Click the + icon in the upper dashboard to add a new domain.

The following actions are available when you right-click on the selected domain's row.

Action Description Remove Removes the selected domain and its elements from the inventory. Go To Switches Redirects you to the switches of the selected domain. Go To GPUs Redirects you to the GPUs of the selected domain. Go To Ports Redirects you to all Ports of the selected domain. Go To Links Redirects you to all Links of the selected domain.

This screen presents a table listing all the switch nodes, including key details.

The following actions are available when you right-click on the selected switch node's row.

Action Description Go To Domain It redirects you to the parent domain of the selected switch node. Go To Switches It redirects you to the Switches of the selected node.

This screen presents a table listing all the switches, including key details.

The following actions are available when you right-click on the selected switch's row.

Action Description Go To Domain It redirects you to the parent domain of the selected switch. Go To Ports It redirects you to the Ports of the selected switch.

This screen presents a table listing all the compute nodes, including key details.

The following actions are available when you right-click on the selected compute node's row.

Action Description Go To Domain It redirects you to the parent domain of the selected switch node. Go To GPUs It redirects you to the GPUs of the selected node. Go To Partitions It redirects you to the assigned partition of the selected node.

This screen presents a table listing all the GPUs, including key details.

The following actions are available when you right-click on the selected GPU's row.

Action Description Go To Domain It redirects you to the parent domain of the selected GPU. Go To Ports It redirects you to the Ports of the selected GPU.

This screen presents a table listing all the ports, including key details.

The following actions are available when you right-click on the selected port's row.

Action Description Go To Domain It redirects you to the parent domain of the selected Port.

This screen presents a table listing all the links, including key details.

The following actions are available when you right-click on the selected link's row.

Action Description Go To Domain It redirects you to the parent domain of the selected Link.

This screen presents a table listing and managing all the available partitions, including key details.

Click the + icon in the upper dashboard to add a new partition and assign compute nodes to that partition.

To Create a new partition, a wizard with two steps will be shown to fill below fields:

Specify the partition ID in hex. Specify the partition type (UID Or Location) Based. Specify to which domain the partition should be assigned. Select the compute nodes members of the new partition You can not assign the same compute nodes for multiple partitions.

The following actions are available when you right-click on the selected domain's row.