On This Page
- SM Keys Configuration
- SM Limits Configuration
- SM Lossy Manager Configuration
- SM SL2VL Mapping Configuration
- SM Sweep Configuration
- SM Handover Configuration
- SM Threading Configuration
- SM Logging Configuration
- SM Miscellaneous Settings
- SM QoS Configuration
- SM Congestion Control Configuration
- SM Adaptive Routing Configuration
- Root GUIDs
Subnet Manager Tab
UFM is a management platform using a user-space application for InfiniBand fabric management. This application is developed within the context of an open-source environment. This application serves as an InfiniBand Subnet Manager and a Subnet Administration tool.
The UFM Subnet Manager (SM) is a centralized entity running on the server that discovers and configures all the InfiniBand fabric devices to enable traffic flow throughout the fabric.
To view and configure SM parameters in the Subnet Manager tab, select the relevant tab according to the required configuration.
For more information, please refer to Appendix – Enhanced Quality of Service.
The SM Keys tab enables you to view the Subnet Manager Keys. You cannot change the configuration in this tab.
Field
Description
Default
MKey
A field that allows you to view or edit the M_Key value sent to all ports to qualify all the set (PortInfo). Authentication is performed by the management entity at the destination port and is achieved by comparing the key contained in the SMP with the key (the M_Key Management key) residing at the destination port.
0x0000000000000000
SA Key
Shows the SM_Key value to qualify the receive SA queries as 'trusted'.
0x0000000000000001
Subnet Prefix
An identifier of the subnet. The subnet prefix is used as the most significant 64 bit of the GID of each InfiniBand node in the subnet.
0xfe80000000000000
SM Key
Read-only field that displays the Key of the Subnet Manager (SM).
0x0000000000000001
MKey Lease Period
A field that allows you to view or edit the lease period used for the M_Key on this subnet in [sec].
0
LMC
Defines the LID Mask Control value for the SM. Possible values are 0 to 7.
LID Mask Control (LMC) allows you to assign more than one LID per port.
NOTE: Changes to the LMC parameter require a UFM restart.
0
No Partition Enforcement
Disables partition enforcement by switches.
Disabled
The SM Limits tab enables you to view and set the Subnet Manager Limits.
To configure SM Limits, set the fields as described in the table below, and click “Save."
Field
Description
Default
Packet Life Time
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the code of maximum lifetime a packet in a switch.
The actual time is 4.096 usec * 2^<packet_life_time>.
The value 0x14 disables this mechanism
0x12
Subnet Timeout
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the subnet_timeout code that will be set for all the ports. The actual timeout is 4.096usec * 2^<subnet_timeout>
18
Maximal Operational VL
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the limit of the maximal operational VLs:
3
Head of Queue Life Time
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the code of maximal time a packet can wait at the head of transmission queue. The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<head of queue lifetime>
The value 0x14 disables this mechanism.
0x12
Leaf Head of Queue Life Time
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the maximum time a packet can wait at the head of queue on a switch port connected to a CA or gateway port.
0x10
VL Stall Count
A field that allows you to view the number of sequential packets dropped that cause the port to enter the VLStalled state. The result of setting this value to zero is undefined.
0x07
Leaf VL Stall Count
This field allows you to view the number of sequential packets dropped that cause the port to enter the VLStalled state. This value is for switch ports driving a CA or gateway port. The result of setting the parameter to zero is undefined.
0x07
Force Link Speed
A parameter that allows you to modify the PortInfo:LinkSpeedEnabled field on switch ports.
If 0, do not modify.
15
By default, UFM sets the enabled link speed equal to the supported link speed.
Local Physical Error Threshold
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the threshold of local phy errors for sending Trap 129.
0x08
Overrun Errors Threshold
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the threshold of credit overrun errors for sending Trap 130.
0x08
This tab is available to users with an advanced license only.
The SM Lossy tab enables you to view and set the Lossy Configuration Manager options after Lossy Configuration has been enabled.
The SM SL2VL tab enables you to view the SL (service level) to VL (virtual lane) mappings and the configured Lossy Management. You cannot change the configuration in this tab.
However, you can change it in the previous SM Lossy Manager Configuration (Advanced License only) tab.
The Sweep tab enables you to view and/or set the Subnet Manager Sweep Configuration parameters.
To configure SM Sweep, set the fields as described in the table below and click “Save."
Field/Box
Description
Default
Sweep Interval
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the number of seconds between light sweeps (0 disables it).
10
Reassign LIDs
If enabled, causes all LIDs to be reassigned.
Disabled
Sweep on Trap
If enabled, traps 128 and 144 will cause a heavy sweep.
Enabled
Force Heavy Sweep
If enabled, forces every sweep to be a heavy sweep.
Disabled
The SM Handover tab enables you to view the Subnet Manager Handover Configuration parameters. You cannot change the configuration in this tab.
Field/Box
Description
Default
SM Priority
A field that shows the SM priority used for determining the master. Range is 0 (lowest priority) to 15 (highest). Note: Currently, these settings may not be changed.
15
Polling Timeout
A field that shows the timeout in [sec] between two polls of active master SM.
Range=10000
Polling Retries
Number of failing polls of remote SM that declares it "not operational."
4
Honor GUID to LID File
If enabled, honor the guid2lid file when coming out of standby state, if the file exists and is valid.
Disabled
Ignore other SMs
If enabled, other SMs on the subnet are ignored.
Disabled
The SM Threading tab enables you to view the Subnet Manager Timing and Threading Configuration parameters. You cannot change the configuration in this tab.
Field/Box
Description
Default
Max Wire SMPs
A field that shows the maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel.
4
Transaction Timeout
A field that shows the maximum time in [msec] allowed for a transaction to complete.
200
Max Message FIFO Timeout
A field that shows the maximum time in [msec] a message can stay in the incoming message queue.
10000
Single Thread
When enabled, a single thread is used for handling SA queries.
Disabled
The SM Logging tab enables you to view and/or set the Subnet Manager Logging Configuration parameters.
To configure SM Logging, set the fields as described in the table below and click “Save."
Field/Box
Description
Default
Log File
Path of the Log file to be used.
Log Max Size
A field that allows you to view and/or edit the size limit of the log file in MB. If overrun, the log is restarted.
4096
Dump Files Directory
The directory that holds the SM dump file.
Force Log Flush
Force flush to the log file for each log message.
Disabled
Accumulate Log File
If enabled, the log accumulates over multiple SM sessions.
Enabled
Log Levels
Available log levels: Error, Info, Verbose, Debug, Funcs, Frames, Routing, and Sys.
Error and Info
The Misc tab enables you to view additional Subnet Manager Configuration parameters. You cannot change the configuration in this tab.
Field/Box
Description
Default
Node Names Map File
A field that allows you to view and/or set the node name map for mapping nodes to more descriptive node descriptions.
None
SA Database File
SA database file name
None
No Clients Reregistration
If enabled, disables client re-registration.
Disabled
Disable Multicast
If enabled, the SM disables multicast support and no multicast routing is performed.
Disabled
Exit on Fatal Event
If enabled, the SM exits on fatal initialization issues.
Enabled
The QoS tab allows you to enable or disable QoS functionality. QoS is disabled by default.
The Congestion Control tab allows you to enable, disable, or ignore congestion control.
The Adaptive Routing tab allows you to configure adaptive routing parameters.
The Root GUIDs tab allows you to configure the SM Root GUID configuration. You can either select a regular expression which matches the desired node description of the switches (recommended option) or select the desired switches from the list or use both options. Use the "Save" button to select your choice.