UFM is a management platform using a user-space application for InfiniBand fabric management. This application is developed within the context of an open-source environment. This application serves as an InfiniBand Subnet Manager and a Subnet Administration tool.

The UFM Subnet Manager (SM) is a centralized entity running on the server that discovers and configures all the InfiniBand fabric devices to enable traffic flow throughout the fabric.

To view and configure SM parameters in the Subnet Manager tab, select the relevant tab according to the required configuration.

For more information, please refer to Appendix – Enhanced Quality of Service.