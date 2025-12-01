NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.1
UFM Infra Installation

The UFM Infra feature introduces a structured architecture where services are divided into two categories, each deployed differently based on functionality:

  • UFM Infra: A set of persistent infrastructure services that run on all nodes. These services support system-level operations and ensure distributed availability.

  • UFM Enterprise: Services that run exclusively on the master node, responsible for management, orchestration, and user-facing functionality.

For more information on the UFM Infra architecture, refer to UFM Infra
