Appendix – Adaptive Routing
Note
As of UFM v6.4, Adaptive Routing plugin is no longer required for Adaptive Routing and SHIELD configuration. AR is now part of the core Subnet Manager implementation. However, upgrading UFM to v6.4 from an earlier version using the AR plugin will remain possible.
Important Notes:
For XDR topologies, only the
ar_updnrouting mode is supported.
The
ar_tree_asymmetric_flowparameter accepts the following values:
0,
1, or
3.
The
root_guidfile must be provided by the customer.
The
ar_ftreerouting mode is no longer supported for XDR topologies.
For further information on how to set up AR and SHIELD, please refer to Adaptive routing, HBF and SHIELD.