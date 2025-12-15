NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.11 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.11 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  Appendix – UFM AI Mode

Appendix – UFM AI Mode

Starting with UFM Enterprise v6.21.0, UFM is optimized by default to enhance AI workload performance through the SM configuration.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#Fabric Mode feature
#Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use.
#If set to none, feature is disabled, and SM will not change current
#device configuration
fabric_mode_profile ai_mode

The Fabric Mode policy file is located at:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# The file holding the Fabric Mode policy
fabric_mode_policy_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fabric-mode-policy.conf

To disable AI mode in UFM:

  1. Set fabric_mode_profile to none.

  2. Signal the SM to apply the updated configuration.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #Fabric Mode feature
#Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use.
#If set to none, feature is disabled, and SM will not change current
#device configuration
fabric_mode_profile none

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here