Appendix – UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties

Generic Subnet Prefix subnet_prefix 0xfe80000000000000 RW Subnet prefix used on the subnet 0xfe80000000000000

LMC lmc 0 RW The LMC value used on the subnet: 0-7 Changes to the LMC parameter require a UFM restart.

SM LID master_sm_lid 0 Force specific LID for local SM when in MASTER state Selected LID must match configured LMC 0 disables the feature

Security Keys M_Key m_key 0x0000000000000000 RW M_Key value sent to all ports -used to qualify the set(PortInfo) Not recommended

m_key_per_port FALSE RW When enabled, OSM will generate unique M_Key for each HCA/RTR port and Switch port0.

m_key_lease_period 60 RW The lease period used for the M_Key on the subnet in [sec]

m_key_lookup TRUE RW If FALSE, SM will not try to determine the m_key of unknown ports.

SM_Key sm_key 0x0000000000000001 RO SM_Key value of the SM used for SM authentication

SA_Key sa_key 0x0000000000000001 RO SM_Key value to qualify incoming SA queries as 'trusted'

Key manager key_mgr_seed 0x0000000000000000 RW Parameter used by key manager for CC/VS key configuration. if 0, uses mkey as a key for CC and VS Classes. Otherwise, usethis parameter as a seed for CC/VS key generation.

Congestion control security keys cc_key_lease_period 60 RW The lease period used for CC Keys in [sec]

cc_key_protect_bit 1 RW The protection level used for CC Keys. Supported values: 0: Protection is provided. However, CC managers are allowed to read the key by KeyInfo GET.1: Protect subnet ports with CC key.

Vendor specific MADs security keys vs_key_enable 0 RW Enable Vendor Specific Key Configuration. If enabled, VS keys are configured using a seed indicated by key_mgr_seed.Supported values:0: Ignore VSKey1: Disable VSKey2: Enable VSKey#

vs_key_lease_period 60 RW The lease period used for VS keys in [sec]

vs_key_ci_protect_bits 1 RW The protection level used for VS Keys. A mode defined by protect bit and protection scope. Supported values:0: Protection is provided. However, VS managers are allowed to read the key by KeyInfo GET.1: Protect subnet ports with VS key for both Informational and Configurational MADs

Partition enforcement part_enforce both (default- outbound and inbound enforcement enabled) RO Partition enforcement type (for switch ports)

Limits Packet Life Time packet_life_time 0x12 RW The maximum lifetime of a packet in a switch. The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<packet_life_time> The value 0x14 disables the mechanism

VL Stall Count vl_stall_count 0x07 RO The number of sequential packets dropped that cause the port to enter the VL Stalled state. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.

Leaf VL Stall Count leaf_vl_stall_count 0x07 RO The number of sequential packets dropped that causes the port to enter theleaf VL Stalled state. The count is for switch ports driving a CA or gateway port. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.

Head Of Queue Life time head_of_queue_lifetime 0x12 RW The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of the transmission queue. The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<head_of_queue_lifetime> The value 0x14 disables the mechanism

Leaf Head Of Queue Life time leaf_head_of_queue_lifetime 0x10 RW The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of queue on a switch port connected to a CA or gateway port.

Local PHY Error Threshold local_phy_errors_threshold 0x08 RW Threshold of local phy errors for sending Trap 129

Overrun Errors Threshold overrun_errors_threshold 0x08 RW Threshold of credit overrun errors for sending Trap 130

Subnet Timeout subnet_timeout 18 (1 second) RW The Infiniband subnet_timeout that will be set for all the ports. The actual timeout is 4.096usec * 2^<subnet_timeout>

VS MADs on the wire vs_max_outstanding_mads 500 RW Maximum number of vendor-specific mads in the network at once

Link Speed Force Link Speed force_link_speed 15 (Do NOT change) RW Force PortInfo: LinkSpeedEnabled on switch ports. If 0, do not modify. Values are: 1: 2.5 Gbps 3: 2.5 or 5.0 Gbps 5: 2.5 or 10.0 Gbps 7: 2.5 or 5.0 or 10.0 Gbps 2,4,6,8-14 Reserved 15: set to PortInfo: LinkSpeedSupported

Force Link Speed force_link_speed_ext 31 (Do NOT change) RW 1: 14.0625 Gbps 2: 25.78125 Gbps3: 14.0625 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps4: 53.125 Gbps5: 14.0625 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps6: 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps7: 14.0625 Gbps, 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps8: 106.25 Gbps9: 14.0625 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps10: 106.25 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps11: 14.0625 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps12: 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps13: 14.0625 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps14: 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps15: 14.0625 Gbps, 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps30: Disable extended link speeds# Default 31: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported

Force Link Speed force_link_speed_ext2 7 (Do NOT change) RW 1: 212.50 Gbps Default 7: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported2

SM Threading SMP MAD/Trap processing smp_threads 0 RW Number of threads to be used for processing SMPs, 0 stands for all available cores.

SA/GMP MAD processing gmp_threads 0 RW Number of threads to be used for processing GMPs,0 stands for all available cores.

SA/GMP Trap processing gmp_traps_threads_num 1 RW Number of threads to be used for processing key violation trap mads by VS and CC managers

Routing Threads routing_threads_num 0 RW Number of threads to be used for parallel minhop/updn calculations. If 0, number of threads will be equal to number of processors.

Routing Threads Per Core max_threads_per_core 0 RW Max number of threads that are allowed to run on the same processor during parallel computing. If 0, threads assignment per processor is up to operating system initial assignment.

Sweep Sweep Interval sweep_interval 10 RW The time in seconds between subnet sweeps (Disabled if 0)

Reassign Lids reassign_lids FALSE (disabled) RW If TRUE (enabled), all LIDs are reassigned For debug only.

Force Heavy Sweep force_heavy_sweep_window -1 RW Forces heavy sweep after number of light sweeps (-1 disables this option and 0 will cause every sweep to be heavy)

Sweep On trap sweep_on_trap TRUE (enabled) RW If TRUE every trap 128 and 144 will cause a heavy sweep

Alternative Route Calculation max_alt_dr_path_retries 0 RW Maximum number of attempts to find an alternative direct route towards unresponsive ports

Fabric Rediscovery max_seq_redisc 2 RW Max Failed Sequential Discovery Loops

Offsweep Rebalancing Enable offsweep_balancing_enabled FALSE RW Enable/Disable idle time routing rebalancing (deprecated)

Offsweep Rebalancing Window offsweep_balancing_window 180 RW Set the time window in seconds after sweep to start rebalancing (deprecated)

Handover SM Priority sm_priority 15 RO SM (enabled). The priority used for deciding which is the master. Range is 0 (lowest priority) to 15 (highest)

Ignore Other SMs ignore_other_sm FALSE (disabled) RO If TRUE other SMs on the subnet should be ignored

Polling Timeout sminfo_polling_timeout 10 RO Timeout in seconds between two active master SM polls

Polling Retries polling_retry_number 4 RO Number of failing remote SM polls that declares it non-operational

Honor GUID-to-LID File honor_guid2lid_file FALSE (disabled) RO If TRUE, honor the guid2lid file when coming out of standby state, if the guid2lid file exists and is valid (not applicable to UFM SM)

Allowed SM GUID list allowed_sm_guids (null) (disabled) RW Comma-separated list of Host GUIDs where SM is allowed to run when specified. OpenSM ignores SM running on port that is not in this list. If 0, does not allow any other SM. If null, the feature is disabled.

MAD handling Max Wire SMPs max_wire_smps 32 RW Maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel

max_wire_smps2 32 RW Maximum number of timeout-based SMPs allowed to be outstanding A value less than or equal to max_wire_smps disables this mechanism

max_wire_smps_per_device 2 RW Maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel to the same port. Currently, the supported MADs are:portInfo/Extended portInfo, LFTs, AR LFTs, AR group table, AR copy group table, RN subgroup direction,SLVL table, VL Arbitration

Transaction Timeout transaction_timeout 200 RO The maximum time in [msec] allowed for a SMP Get/Set MAD sending transaction to complete

Transaction Timeout long_transaction_timeout 1000 RO The maximum time in [msec] allowed for a "long" transaction to complete. Currently, long transactions are only used foroptimized SL2VLMappingTable and PortInfo for port 0 MADs

Transaction Retries transaction_retries 3 RO The maximum number of retries allowed for a SMP Get/Set MAD sending transaction to complete

Max Message FIFO Timeout max_msg_fifo_timeout 10000 RW Maximum time in [msec] a message can stay in the incoming message queue

Max Message FIFO Length max_msg_fifo_len 20000 RW Maximum number of messages that can reside in the incoming message queue, before dropping SubnAdmGet/SubnAdmGetTbl requests.

Logging Log File log_file /opt/ufm/files/log/opensm.log RO Path of Log file to be used

Log Flags log_flags Error and Info 0x03 RW The log flags, or debug level being used.

Force Log Flush force_log_flush FALSE (disabled) RO Force flush of the log file after each log message

Log Max Size log_max_size 4096 RW Limit the size of the log file in MB. If overrun, log is restarted

Accumulate Log File accum_log_file TRUE (enabled) RO If TRUE, will accumulate the log over multiple OpenSM sessions

Dump Files Directory dump_files_dir /opt/ufm/files/log RO The directory to hold the file SM dumps (for multicast forwarding tables for example). The file is used collects information.

Syslog log syslog_log 0x0 RW Sets a verbosity of messages to be printed in syslog

Dump tables dump_ar FALSE Enable adaptive routing data dump to file.

Misc Node Names Map File node_name_map_name (null) RW Node name map for mapping node's to more descriptive node descriptions

SA database File sa_db_file (null) RO SA database file name

Client Reregistration no_clients_rereg FALSE (disabled) RO If TRUE, disables client reregistration (Depricated)

client_rereg_mode 2 RO Control parameter for sending client reregistration options. 0 - Sending client reregistration disabled.This option is kept for backward compatibility. Not recommended for use.1 - Send client reregistration during LID assignment.This option is kept for backward compatibility. Not recommended for use. 2 - Send Client reregistration during link activation.

Exit On Fatal Event exit_on_fatal TRUE (enabled) RO If TRUE (enabled), the SM exits for fatal initialization issues

Enable NVIDIA SHARP support sharp_enabled 2 RW SHArP support 0: Ignore SHArP - No SHArP support1: Disable SHArP - Disable SHArP on all supporting switches2: Enable SHArP - Enable SHArP on all supporting switches

Multicast Disable Multicast disable_multicast FALSE (disabled) RO If TRUE, OpenSM should disable multicast support and no multicast routing is performed

Multicast Group Parameters default_mcg_mtu 0 RW Default MC group MTU for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded MTU

Multicast Group Parameters default_mcg_rate 0 RW Default MC group rate for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded rate

MC root file mc_roots_file (null) RW Specify predefined MC groups root guids

Incremental Multicast Routing (IMR) enable_inc_mc_routing TRUE RW If TRUE, MC nodes will be added to the MC tree incrementally. When set to FALSE, the tree will be recalculated per eachg change.

QoS Settings qos TRUE RW If TRUE (enabled), SM will apply QoS settings

Settings # QoS default options qos_max_vls 4qos_high_limit 0qos_vlarb_high 0:0qos_vlarb_low 0:160,1:112qos_sl2vl 0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15 # QoS CA options qos_ca_max_vls 0qos_ca_high_limit -1qos_ca_vlarb_high (null)qos_ca_vlarb_low (null)qos_ca_sl2vl (null) # QoS Switch Port 0 options qos_sw0_max_vls 0qos_sw0_high_limit -1qos_sw0_vlarb_high (null)qos_sw0_vlarb_low (null)qos_sw0_sl2vl (null) # QoS Switch external ports options qos_swe_max_vls 0qos_swe_high_limit -1qos_swe_vlarb_high (null)qos_swe_vlarb_low (null)qos_swe_sl2vl (null) # QoS Switch-to-switch external port options qos_sw2sw_max_vls 0qos_sw2sw_high_limit -1qos_sw2sw_vlarb_high (null)qos_sw2sw_vlarb_low (null)qos_sw2sw_sl2vl (null) # QoS Router ports options qos_rtr_max_vls 0qos_rtr_high_limit -1qos_rtr_vlarb_high (null)qos_rtr_vlarb_low (null)qos_rtr_sl2vl (null) RW Recommended SL2VL and VL arbitration settings when qos flag is set to TRUE No UFM restart is needed upon updat

Maximal Operational VL max_op_vls 2 RW Limit of the maximum operational VLs Note, SM will flap all fabric links to deploy the configuration upon parameter change.

QoS Policy qos_policy_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/qos-policy.conf RW QoS policy file to be used

Unhealthy Ports Enabling Unhealthy Ports hm_unhealthy_ports_checks TRUE RW Enables Unhealthy Ports configuration

Configuration file hm_ports_health_policy_file (null) RW Specifies configuration file for health policy

Unhealthy actions hm_sw_manual_action no_discover RW Specifies what to do with switch ports which were manually added to health policy file

MADs validation validate_smp TRUE RW If set to TRUE, opensm will ignore nodes sending non-spec compliant MADs. When set to FALSE, opensm will log the warning in the opensm log file about non-compliant node

Routing Unicast Routing Engine routing_engine ar_updn RW By default, ar_updn routing engine is used by the SM. Supported routing engines are minhop, updn, dnup, ftree, dor, torus-2QoS, kdor-hc, kdor-ghc , dfp, dfp2, ar_updn, ar_ftree and ar_dor.

Root GUIDs file root_guid_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/root_guid.conf RW The file holds the root node GUIDs of the topology. Single GUID or port group in each line.Feature supported by updn, ar_updn, ftree, ar_ftree and dfp2 routing engines.

Unicast Routing Caching use_ucast_cache TRUE RW Use unicast routing cache for routing computation time improvement

Adaptive routing ar_sl_mask 0xFFFF RW AR SL mask - 16-bit bitmask indicating which SLs should be configured for AR

enable_ar_by_device_cap TRUE RO Enable adaptive routing only to devices that support packet reordering. When enabled, state in ARLFT entries for devices which do not support packetreordering is set to static.When disabled, ARLFT entries remain as determined by the routing engine. Changing the default value is not recommended.

enable_ar_group_copy TRUE RO Enable adaptive routing group copy optimization. Changing the default value is not recommended.

ar_mode 3 RO Adaptive routing mode Supported values:0 - Adaptive routing disabled.1 - Enable local adaptive routing (switches select exit port based on local buffer utilization).2 - Enable adaptive routing with notifications (deprecated).3 - Auto mode in which adaptive routing is determined by the routing engine. (default)Changing the default value is not recommended.

ar_transport_mask 0x000A RW AR Transport mask - indicates which transport types are enabled for AR Bit 0 = UD, Bit 1 = RC, Bit 2 = UC, Bit 3 = DCT, Bits 4-7 are reserved.

cache_ar_group_id TRUE RW Load GUID to AR group ID from cache file. When enabled, it can reduce AR group configuration changes after restart.

Adaptive Routing in Asymmetric Tree topologies ar_tree_asymmetric_flow 1 RW AR Asymmetric trees max flow algorithm Supported values:0 - Disable the algorithm.1 - Enable with 1 subgroup support.2 - Enable with 2 subgroups on leaf switches.3 - Enable asymmetric tree algorithm

ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold 0 RW In use if ar_tree_asymmetric_flow is set to 3. Threshold (percent) of BW drop between spine and corelinks before excluding spines. If a spine's spine to core BW percent drops below the threshold due to link failures that spine will be eligible for removal from the AR group. Example: ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold 34 If spine has 32 links towards the core, then it would need to have 11 links removed before excluding the switch(34% of 32 = 10.88)

ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold_limit 2 RW Threshold limit of nodes to exclude If the number of eligible spines to be excluded, (as determined by the ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold parameter) is higher than this limit, no spines will be removedChanging the default value is not recommended.

routing_flags 0x0 RO Bit mask of flags to control various options and behavior of routing engines. Supported values:0x1 - Enable switch rank adjustments for tree based routing engines.

SHIELD/PFRN shield_mode 3 RO Advanced routing - Fast link fault recovery feature The feature is required for traffic resiliency upon switch-to-switch link failures.Supported values:0 - Fast link fault recovery disabled.1 - Enable local fast link fault recovery only.2 - Enable legacy fast link fault recovery with notifications (deprecated)3 - Auto mode in which enhanced fast link fault recovery support is determined by the routing engine. (default)ar_updn, ar_ftree and dfp2 will enable enhanced fast link fault recovery in the switches.Otherwise, local fast link fault recovery only will be enabled in the switches.Changing the default value is not recommended.

pfrn_sl 4 RW SL for pFRN communication between switches. Make sure pfrn_sl is properly mapped in sl2vl qos settings

pfrn_mask_clear_timeout 180 RW Time (in seconds) since last pFRN for a specific subgroup was received, after which the entire mask must be cleared Multiple of 60 seconds

pfrn_mask_force_clear_timeout 720 RW Maximal time (in seconds) since last mask clear, after which mask must be cleared. Multiple of 240 seconds

pfrn_over_router_enabled 2 RW Enable pFRN over routers 0: Ignore - Do not change pFRN configuration on routers1: Disable - Disable pFRN over routers2: Enable - Enable pFRN over routers

Held back switches held_back_sw_file (null) RW The file holding the node GUIDs list to held back from routing

GUID Ordering During Routing guid_routing_order_file (null) RW The file holding guid routing order of particular guids (for MinHop, Up/Down)

Torus Routing torus_config /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/torus-2QoS.con RW Torus-2QoS configuration file name

Routing Chains pgrp_policy_file (null) RW The file holding the port groups policy

topo_policy_file (null) RW The file holding the topology policy

rch_policy_file (null) RW The file holding the routing chains policy

max_topologies_per_sw 4 RO Defines maximal number of topologies to which a single switch may be assigned during routing engine chain configuration.

Hash based Forwarding hbf_sl_mask 0xFFFF RW HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) SL mask - 16-bit bitmask indicating which SLs should be configured for HBF

hbf_hash_type 0 RW HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash type: 0 - CRC, 1 - XOR Changing the value is not recommended.

hbf_seed_typ 0 RW HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash seed type: 0 - Configurable, 1 - Random Changing the value is not recommended.

hbf_seed 0xFFFFFFFF RW HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash seed. Values 0 - 0xFFFFFFFF 0xFFFFFFFF stands for taking the 32 LSB of the node GUID as HBF hash seed.Changing the value is not recommended.

hbf_hash_fields 0x0000000040F00C0F RW HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash fields - 64-bit bitmask indicating the fields that affect hash calculation. Bit 1: DLID Bit 2: SLBit 3: VLBit 4: LRH LNHGRH fields:Bit 10: SGIDBit 11: DGIDLayer4 fields:Bit 20: BTH destination QPBit 21: DETH source QPBit 22: DCETH V1 source QPBit 23: DCETH V1 ISIDBit 30: Input portChanging the value is not recommended.

hbf_weights auto RW Weighted Hash-Based Forwarding (WHBF) configures the ratio between three subgroups of the Adaptive Routing (AR) Group.format is a tuple of three integers in a range 0 to 0xffff:<subgroup 0 weight>,<subgroup 1 weight>,<subgroup 2 weight>Changing the value is not recommended.

Randomization scatter_ports 8 RW Assigns ports in a random order instead of round-robin. If 0, the feature is disabled, otherwise use the value as a random seed. Applicable to the AR_MINHOP/AR_UPDN routing algorithms

guid_routing_order_no_scatter TRUE RO Do not use scatter for ports defined in guid_routing_order file

use_scatter_for_switch_lid FALSE RW Use scatter when routing to the switch’s LIDs

updn lid tracking mode updn_lid_tracking_mode FALSE RW Controls whether SM will use LID tracking or not when updn or ar_updn routing engine is used

Events Event Subscription Handling drop_subscr_on_report_fail TRUE RW Drop subscription on report failure (o13-17.2.1)

drop_event_subscriptions TRUE RW Drop event subscriptions (InformInfo and ServiceRecords) on port removal and SM coming out of STANDBY

drop_unreachable_event_subscriptions TRUE RW Drop event subscriptions (InformInfo and ServiceRecord) on ports that have no routing to SM

Virtualization Virtualization enabled virt_enabled 2 RW Virtualization support 0: Ignore Virtualization - No virtualization support1: Disable Virtualization - Disable virtualization2: Enable Virtualization - Enable virtualization

Maximum ports in virtualization process virt_max_ports_in_process 64 RW Sets a number of ports to be handled on each virtualization process cycle

Router Router aguid enable rtr_aguid_enable 0 (Disabled) RW Defines whether the SM should create alias GUIDs required for router support for each HCA port

Router path record flow label rtr_pr_flow_label 0 RW Defines flow label value to use in multi-subnet path query responses

Router path record tclass rtr_pr_tclass 0 RW Defines tclass value to use in multi-subnet path query responses.

Router path record sl rtr_pr_sl 0 RW Defines sl value to use in multi-subnet path query responses

Router path record MTU rtr_pr_mtu 4 (IB_MTU_LEN_2048) RW Define MTU value to use in multi-subnet path query responses

Router path record rate rtr_pr_rate 16 (IB_PATH_RECORD_RATE_100_GBS) RW Defines rate value to use in multi-subnet path query responses

SA Security SA Tnhanced Trust Model (SAETM) sa_enhanced_trust_model FALSE RW Controls whether SAETM is enabled.

Untrusted GuidInfo records sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec FALSE RW Controls whether to allow Untrusted Guidinfo record requests in SAETM.

Guidinfo record requests by VF sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf FALSE RW Controls whether to allow Guidinfo record requests by vf in SAETM.

Untrusted proxy requests sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests FALSE RW Controls whether to allow Untrusted proxy requests in SAETM.

Max number of multicast groups sa_etm_max_num_mcgs 128 RW Max number of multicast groups per port/vport that can be registered.

Max number of service records sa_etm_max_num_srvcs 32 RW Max number of service records per port/vport that can be registered.

Max number of event subscriptions sa_etm_max_num_event_subs 32 RW Max number of event subscriptions (InformInfo) per port/vport that can be registered.

SGID spoofing sa_check_sgid_spoofing TRUE RW If enabled, the SA checks for SGID spoofing in every request with GRH included, unless the SLID is from a router port at that request.

Topo config topo_config_file (null) RW The file holding the topo configuration.

topo_config_enabled FALSE RW If set to true, the SM will adjust its operational mode to take into account the topo_config file (predefined topology file).

Tenant Manager tenants_policy_enabled FALSE RW If set to true, the SM will enable the tenants manager

tenants_policy_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/tenants-policy.conf RW The file holding the tenant configuration.

Application performance Fabric profile fabric_mode_profile none RW Fabric Mode feature Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use for better user application performance.If set to none, feature is disabled and SM will not change currentdevice configuration

fabric_mode_policy_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fabric-mode-policy.conf RW The file holding the Fabric Mode policy

Congestion Control Congestion Control mlnx_congestion_control 0 RW Enable Congestion Control Configuration 0: Ignore congestion control1: Disable congestion control2: Enable congestion control

congestion_control_policy_file /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/cc-policy.conf RW The file holding the congestion control policy

ppcc_algo_dir /opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/ppcc_algo_dir RW The directory holding the PPCC algorithm profiles

cc_max_outstanding_mads 500 RW Congestion Control Max outstanding MAD

Statistics/ Performance Logging SM Statistics osm_stats_interval 60 RW Time interval [in min] between statistics dumps. The value 0 implies no statistic dumpMax value is 71,582

osm_stats_dump_limit 20 RW Max size [in MB] of statistic dump file. The value 0 implies no size limitation.Max value is 4095 (4GB).

osm_stats_dump_per_sm_port TRUE RW Indication whether to dump MADs statistics per SM port

SM Performance Logging osm_perflog_dump_limit 20 RW Max size [in MB] of perflog dump file. The value 0 implies no size limitation.Max value is 4095 (4GB).