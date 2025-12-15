Appendix - UFM Versions Manager

Note This tool is compatible only with Oracle Linux v8.10.

It supports UFM version 6.22.2 and later.

The tool operates exclusively in Podman rootless mode, except for configuration backup and restore, which is supported on UFM Enterprise XDR Appliance (Gen 3.5).

UFM Infra mode is not supported by this tool.

UFM Versions Manager is a command-line tool for managing UFM system backups, configurations, and migrations. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running in Podman containers, with full support for both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.

The tool provides four core capabilities: