Appendix - UFM Versions Manager
This tool is compatible only with Oracle Linux v8.10.
It supports UFM version 6.22.2 and later.
The tool operates exclusively in Podman rootless mode, except for configuration backup and restore, which is supported on UFM Enterprise XDR Appliance (Gen 3.5).
UFM Infra mode is not supported by this tool.
UFM Versions Manager is a command-line tool for managing UFM system backups, configurations, and migrations. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running in Podman containers, with full support for both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.
The tool provides four core capabilities:
Configuration Snapshots - Fast config-only backups (up to 10 snapshots with rotation)
Full System Backup/Restore - Complete disaster recovery with Docker images
Migration - Move UFM to new hardware (SA or HA environments)
Upgrade - Upgrade UFM to new versions with automatic backup and version validation
Automatic environment detection (SA vs HA)
Rootless Podman support
Version compatibility checking
HA cluster support with master/standby coordination
Dry-run mode for all operations
Parallel processing for faster backups
Comprehensive logging to stdout and syslog
System Requirements
Python 3.9 or higher (up to Python 3.12, including)
Root access
Podman container runtime
UFM in Docker (only Docker/Podman UFM deployments supported)
Sufficient disk space:
Config snapshots: ~10 MB per snapshot
Full system backups: 3-10 GB, depending on the number of plugins
HA Environment Requirements
HA version 2.1.0 or higher (for migration operations only)
In HA setups:
Upgrade operation can only run from Standby node.
Other commands must run from master node
SSH access to standby node
UFM Enterprise XDR Appliance (Gen 3.5)
Oracle Linux 8
Log Locations
Log
Location
stdout (Console)
Syslog
Default: INFO level (shows operation progress)
Verbose mode: DEBUG level (use
--verboseflag for detailed output)
Viewing Logs
# View syslog entries
journalctl | grep ufm_versions_mgr
Limitation
Description
HA Configurations Not Backed Up
HA cluster configurations are not saved or restored by this tool
Full System Operations Blocked on Appliance
Full backup/restore not supported on UFM Appliance (only config snapshots allowed)
Single Full Backup
Only one full system backup maintained at a time (config snapshots: up to 10)
Strict Version Compatibility
Config snapshots can only be restored to same UFM and plugin versions
Must Run from HA Master Node
In HA environments, tool must execute from master
HA Full Backup on Local Storage
Full backups are stored on the master node's local storage (`/opt/ufm/backup/downgrade/`), NOT on DRBD shared storage. After HA failover, the new master cannot access backups created on the old master. User must manually copy the backup directory from old master to new master if restore is needed. Configuration snapshots are unaffected (stored on shared storage
Root Access Required
Tool must run as root user
UFM Docker Only
Only supports UFM running in Docker/Podman containers
HA Migration Version
Requires HA version 2.1.0 or higher
Upgrade Not Available on Appliance
The `upgrade` command is only supported on Docker/Podman UFM deployments, not on UFM Appliance 3.5
No Concurrent Operations
Only one instance can run at a time
Operation
Command
Downtime
Config snapshot
No
Config restore
Yes
Full backup
No
Full restore (SA)
Yes
Full restore (HA)
Yes
SA migration
No
HA migration
Yes
Upgrade (SA)
Yes
Upgrade (HA)
No
Description
Command
General help
Backup command help
Restore command help
Upgrade command help
Show version
Use
--verbose for detailed output during operations.
Use
--dry-run to preview any operation before executing.
Config snapshots:
/opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations/
Full system backups:
/opt/ufm/backup/downgrade/