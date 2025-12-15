Events and Alarms

UFM offers comprehensive diagnostics for your InfiniBand fabric, covering a range of categories:

Fabric configurations Fabric topology Hardware issues Communication errors Maintenance Security Switch module status NVIDIA SHARP notifications

Events are notifications generated by UFM, indicating issues within the mentioned categories in the InfiniBand fabric. On the other hand, alerts are urgent notifications derived from events (many events can be configured as alarms based on customer preferences).

These detections are performed both before running applications and during standard operation. They help troubleshoot and notify network administrators of potential network issues before they escalate.

Events can originate from various sources:

SM traps

SHARP AM traps

UFM internal analysis, encompassing: Internal detection of topology changes Internal fabric analysis (based on IBDiagnet) Internal monitoring of managed switches Maintenance activities (device action tracking, licensing, cable integrity)

Threshold-crossing events determined by telemetry counter readings

For showing all the UFM-supported events, refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference.