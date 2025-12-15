Fabric Dashboard

The Traffic Map dashboard shows the normal traffic versus congested traffic distributed on switch tiers and on port groups. This view, together with the Top N Congestion dashboard, gives a full status of the traffic congestion of the fabric.

Four double bars represent the transmitted bandwidth (normalized transmit data) and normalized congested bandwidth (CBW), both measured in bytes/sec with minimum, average, and maximum bandwidth values.

An explanatory window on traffic map opens once clicked on the icon.

The percentage of total theoretical bandwidth (TBW) is calculated based on the underlying InfiniBand technology (SDR, DDR, QDR, FDR or EDR). The speed can be viewed when checking the ports.

The vertical axis shows the following: Bandwidth (BW) is represented by a green bar and is measured in percentages Congested Bandwidth (CBW) is represented by a red bar and is measured in percentages Minimum, average, and maximum bandwidth are represented in each bar by a subset color



The horizontal axis represents the tiers. The bottom of the dashboard represents the tier-related transmitted traffic, which is divided into four segments by measurement ports:

Tier 1 – represents the traffic injected by all adapters

Tier 2 – represents the traffic sent from the edge switches to the core of the fabric (in case of a single Director switch, this tier indicates traffic utilization inside the Director between the line and fabric boards)

Tier 3 – represents the traffic sent from the core to the edge switches

Tier 4 – represents the traffic sent from the edge switch to the adapters

Note The illustrations at the bottom of the tiers show a four-tier topology: Server [tier 1] Switch [tier 2] Director Switch [tier 3] Switch [tier 4] Server.





Different representation of the fabric traffic map that based on the devices/ports levels.

The level of the device/port is the distance between the device and the nearest server/gateway.

Levels Calculations:

The levels calculations are configurable from the gv.cfg file under TopologyLevels section enable item and it is disabled by default.

The levels names are configurable from the gv.cfg file under TopologyLevels section levels item and by default we are defining up to 4 levels levels equals server, leaf, spine, core Server: hosts and gateways. Leaf: switches and routers that are directly connected to the server Spine: switches and routers that are directly connected to the leaf Core: switches and routers that are directly connected to the spine



If the fabric has more than 4 levels, the level value will be L + distance e.g., L4, L5, L(N), and if levels was empty, the levels will start from L0, L1, L2, etc.

The levels calculations are done at either the discovery stage or once the topology changes.

Ports Tiers calculations based on the levels:

If the levels calculations is enabled, the port’s tier will be calculated as the following steps:

Get the level for both port's parent device and port's peer parent device Decide whether the port’s data flow is the up or down direction, by checking the order of the parent and peer parent level: If the parent's level order is less than or equals the parent peer level, then the port's flow is up and tier is the parent level order If the port's flow is down and the tier is the distance between the host to the root device and the distance between the root to the parent device

Example:

If the level calculations are disabled, the tier calculations will be done as mentioned in this section.