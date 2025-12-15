NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.11 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Installing UFM on Docker Container - Standalone Mode

  1. Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example: /tmp/license_file/

  2. Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib1:

    docker run -it --name=ufm_installer --rm \
                           -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
                           -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
                           -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
                           -v /tmp/license_file/:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \
                           mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
                           --install \
                           --fabric-interface ib1

  3. Reload systemd:

    systemctl daemon-reload

  4. To Start UFM Enterprise service run:

    systemctl start ufm-enterprise

Installing UFM on Podman Using Unprivileged User While Setting Client Certificate Authentication

  1. Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example: /tmp/license_file/

  2. Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib0:

    sudo -u ufmadm podman run  -it --rm --name=ufm_installer \
                          -v /run/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
                          -v /opt/ufm/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
                          -v /opt/ufm/systemd:/etc/systemd_files/ \
                          mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
                          --install \
                          --fabric-interface ib0 \
                          --mgmt-interface enp1s0 \
                          --rootless \
                          --plugin-path /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \
                          --ufm-user ufmadm \
                          --ufm-group ufmadm \
                          --local-certs-dir /ufm_certs

  3. Reload systemd on the host:

    systemctl daemon-reload

  4. To start UFM Enterprise service on the host, run:

    systemctl start ufm-enterprise

