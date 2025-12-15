Log Streamer Plugin

The plugin is configured in the gv.cfg file under the Logging section. Key configuration parameters include:

syslog – set to true to enable streaming, false to disable

syslog_addr – IP address of the remote syslog server, optionally with port ( <IP>:<PORT> )

files_to_stream – list of log files to stream, separated by commas. Files must be located in /opt/ufm/files/log/

Ensure that imudp is enabled on the remote server by removing the # character and restarting the rsyslogd service: