Overview

The Log Streamer feature allows users to stream external logs (such as OpenSM, SHARPAM, etc.) to a remote syslog server.

Prerequisites

  • UFM plugin system

  • Access to UFM configuration files

  • A remote syslog server to receive logs

  • UFM Enterprise version 6.21.0 or later

Installation

The Log Streamer plugin is installed as part of the UFM plugin system. No additional installation steps are required.

Basic Configuration

The plugin is configured in the gv.cfg file under the Logging section. Key configuration parameters include:

  • syslog – set to true to enable streaming, false to disable

  • syslog_addr – IP address of the remote syslog server, optionally with port (<IP>:<PORT>)

  • files_to_stream – list of log files to stream, separated by commas. Files must be located in /opt/ufm/files/log/

Ensure that imudp is enabled on the remote server by removing the # character and restarting the rsyslogd service:

# Provides UDP syslog reception
$ModLoad imudp
$UDPServerRun 514

Usage

Enabling the Plugin

  • Load the Docker image

  • Configure the gv.cfg file with the required settings

  • Enable the plugin via plugin management

Example Configuration

The following is an example configuration:

[Logging]
syslog_addr = 192.168.0.1:515
files_to_stream = opensm.log,secondary_telemetry/ibdiagnet2_port_counters.log
syslog = true

  • Stream logs from opensm.log and secondary_telemetry/ibdiagnet2_port_counters.log

  • Send them to the remote syslog server at 192.168.0.1

  • Use the UDP protocol on port 515

Log File Locations

All files selected for streaming must be located under /opt/ufm/files/log/

Removing the Plugin

Disable the plugin through the UFM interface.
