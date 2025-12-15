Network Management tab enables setting the preferred routing protocol supported by the UFM software, as well as routing priority.

To set the desired routing protocol, move one routing protocol or more from the Available list to the Selected list, and click "Save" in the upper right corner.

The protocol at the top of the list has the highest priority and will be chosen as the Active Routing Engine. If the settings for this protocol are not successful, UFM takes the next available protocol.

Routing Information is listed on the top of the screen: