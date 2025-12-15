Plugins Bundle
The default plugin bundle contains the NDT, TFS, KPI, PMC, IB Link Resiliency, GNMI-Telemetry, UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) and ClusterMinders plugins, packaged in a tarball file. To download this bundle, refer to NVIDIA's Licensing Portal .
To deploy the plugin bundle within the UFM ecosystem, follow these steps:
Download the bundle from NVIDIA's Licensing Portal.
For Master/Standby High-Availability or Standalone Mode, run the following command:
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>
Restart Apache. Run:
For Ubuntu:
service apache2 restart
For RedHat:
service httpd restart
For Standby High-Availability Mode, run the following command:
/usr/bin/docker run --rm -t --name=ufm \ --volume /dev/log:/dev/log \ --volume /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ --volume /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/ \ --privileged \ --entrypoint /bin/bash \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise \ -c
"/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>"
For Master High-Availability or Standalone Mode
When UFM docker is running , run the following command:
docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>
When UFM docker is not running, run the following command:
/usr/bin/docker run --rm -t --name=ufm \ --volume /opt/ufm/files/:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files/ \ --volume /dev/log:/dev/log \ --volume /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ --volume /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/ \ --privileged \ --entrypoint /bin/bash \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise \ -c
"/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh deploy-bundle -f /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data/<plugins bundle file name>"
All plugin images from the tarball will be deployed to UFM. The process may take some time, and progress, including any error messages, will be displayed in the terminal.